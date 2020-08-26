Rams Team Up with Rock the Vote to Create Voter Education and Registration Campaign Ahead of 2020 Presidential Election

Los Angeles -- Today, August 26, Rock the Vote and the Los Angeles Rams are announcing a partnership to ensure players, team personnel, and fans have the resources they need to participate in our democracy and make their voices heard this election season.

As part of the partnership, Rock the Vote created a custom election center for players, team staff and fans. Through the election center, visitors can check their voter registration status, look up their sample ballot and polling locations, sign up for election reminders, view their state polling policies and more.

"There is a long legacy of athletes as civic leaders using their platforms to uplift their communities. Players and teams have incredible power to reach fans and empower them with the information and resources they need to cast a ballot in this election and beyond," said Rock the Vote President Carolyn DeWitt. "Providing the Rams with the tools needed to navigate this process also means ensuring all voices are heard and represented in democracy. We're inspired by the Rams' true interest in creating a culture of civic engagement and mobilizing a new generation to be active in our civic process."

In addition to the election center, Rock the Vote will provide the Rams with voter education and registration sessions that emphasize the importance and power of voting. Rock the Vote will also work with players to use their platforms to encourage fans in Los Angeles and across the country to get involved in the voting process.

Rams Wide Receiver ROBERT WOODS, Quarterback JARED GOFF, Safety JOHN JOHNSON III, Tight End TYLER HIGBEEand Cornerback DAVID LONG*JR.* participated in PSAs that encourage people to register to vote, check their registration status, and highlight the different ways their votes can be casted for the 2020 election in November. The PSAs will be posted on the Rams social channels.

"For me, growing up in Los Angeles, it is critical to get our community involved and help the young people of age register to vote," said Rams Receiver Robert Woods. "We want to make an impact and ensure that our voices are heard, and I know that my teammates and our organization want to continue to play an active role in this process. We look forward to working with Rock the Vote to do this important work and to help shape the future by exercising our right to vote now."

"Today, as we recognize the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment as a pivotal moment in our nation's history, we know that there is still a tremendous amount of work to be done to ensure equality for all Americans," said Molly Higgins, Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "We are inspired by the leadership of our players, who see voting as an effective way to create meaningful change in our society, and as an organization, we are committed to supporting them and using our platform to help drive voter registration, education and equal access at the ballot box."