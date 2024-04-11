 Skip to main content
Rams re-sign LB Troy Reeder

Apr 11, 2024
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday re-signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

**51 - ILB Troy Reeder**

Troy Reeder

#59 ILB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Delaware

Initially playing his first three seasons with the Rams, Reeder returned to them in 2023 after playing for the Chargers in 2022. In that second stint, he posted 23 total tackles while contributing on both defense and special teams while playing in all 17 regular season games (six starts).

Reeder first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signee by the Rams out of Delaware in 2019. Overall, he has collected 264 total tackles, five sacks, nine passes defensed and two interceptions across 83 career games (31 starts) in five seasons.

