Rams re-sign Travin Howard to 1-year deal

Jun 14, 2022 at 09:39 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Linebacker Travin Howard is back in the horns.

The Rams on Tuesday re-signed Howard to a 1-year deal, bringing him back into the fold six days after waiving him.

Howard posted 21 total tackles and his first career interception, plus three pass breakups while starting in two of the 12 games he played. In the playoffs, he made the game-clinching interception in the NFC Championship against the 49ers to send the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Overall, Howard tallied 10 total tackles and three pass breakups in addition to that interception during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning postseason run.

