Rams release first unofficial depth chart for 2023 preseason

Aug 08, 2023 at 02:51 PM
The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday announced their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 preseason.

You can view it below:

OFFENSE

Position First Second Third Fourth
WR Cooper Kupp Ben Skowronek Austin Trammel Xavier Smith
TE Tyler Higbee Brycen Hopkins Hunter Long Davis Allen, Nikola Kalinic, Christian Sims, Camren McDonald
LT Joe Noteboom OR Alaric Jackson AJ Arcuri
LG Steve Avila Mike McAllister Sean Maginn
C Brian Allen OR Coleman Shelton
RG Tremayne Anchrum Zachary Thomas Sean Maginn
RT Rob Havenstein Logan Bruss Warren McClendon
WR Van Jefferson Demarcus Robinson Lance McCutcheon Braxton Burmiester
WR Tutu Atwell Puka Nacua Tyler Johnson Tyler Hudson
QB Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett OR Brett Rypien Dresser Winn
RB Cam Akers Kyren Williams Ronnie Rivers Royce Freeman, Zach Evans

DEFENSE

Position First Second Third Fourth
DE Marquise Copeland OR Earnest Brown IV Jonah Williams T.J. Carter
NT Bobby Brown III OR Kobie Turner
DT Aaron Donald Larrell Murchison Desjuan Johnson Taron Vincent
OLB Michael Hoecht Daniel Hardy Keir Thomas II Ochaun Mathis
OLB Byron Young Nick Hampton Zach VanValkenburg
ILB Ernest Jones Jaiden Woodbey Ryan Smenda Jr. DeAndre Square
ILB Christian Rozeboom Jacob Hummel Kelechi Anyalebechi
CB Cobie Durant Robert Rochell Cameron McCutcheon
CB Derion Kendrick Tre Tomlinson Timarcus Davis
CB Ahkello Witherspoon Shaun Jolly Jordan Jones Vincent Gray
S Jordan Fuller Quentin Lake Jason Taylor II Rashad Torrence, Quindell Johnson,
S Russ Yeast John Johnson III Richard LeCounte Tanner Ingle, Tyon Davis

SPECIAL TEAMS

Positon First Second Third Fourth
P Ethan Evans
K Tanner Brown
H Ethan Evans
LS Alex Ward
PR Puka Nacua Kyren Williams
KR Kyren Williams Ronnie Rivers

