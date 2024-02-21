Rams release OL Brian Allen

Originally a 2018 fourth-round draft pick by Los Angeles out of Michigan State, Allen started in 32 of 50 regular season games across five seasons with the Rams (missed 2020 due to injury). He was the starting center in 16 of 17 regular season games and every postseason game during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season, and that performance led not only to being named a Pro Bowl alternate for that season, but also a 3-year extension from the team in the spring of 2022.