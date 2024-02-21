 Skip to main content
Rams release OL Brian Allen

Feb 21, 2024 at 11:55 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have released veteran offensive lineman Brian Allen.

Originally a 2018 fourth-round draft pick by Los Angeles out of Michigan State, Allen started in 32 of 50 regular season games across five seasons with the Rams (missed 2020 due to injury). He was the starting center in 16 of 17 regular season games and every postseason game during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season, and that performance led not only to being named a Pro Bowl alternate for that season, but also a 3-year extension from the team in the spring of 2022.

Allen unfortunately dealt with knee and thumb injuries that limited him to five games in the 2022 season. The Rams then pivoted to Coleman Shelton after having a competition at the center position leading into the 2023 season.

