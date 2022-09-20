Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

How rookie DB Cobie Durant went from zero practice snaps to breakout player against the Falcons | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 87

Sep 20, 2022 at 03:08 PM

How many defensive snaps did Rams rookie Cobie Durant get in practice last week, prior to the win over the Atlanta Falcons?

Zero.

Such is life in the NFL for a backup position player – subsisting on mental reps in meeting rooms until his number is called.

For Durant, that call came in the second quarter of Week 2, when veteran teammate Troy Hill suffered a groin injury.

The fourth-round selection out of South Carolina State promptly responded with an interception and a sack, while also contributing to the Rams first victory of 2022 on special teams.

Come Victory Monday, Durant only had one regret.

"I actually told my parents not to come to this game," Durant said on this week's Rams Revealed podcast, noting that while he was ready to play at a moment's notice, he certainly wasn't expecting to be pressed into duty this early in the season.

"I told them, 'We're going to save money this time, you know. And y'all come for the Dallas Cowboys game'."

The 24-year-old is in the midst of a truly incredible journey – from a small town in South Carolina to the bright lights of Los Angeles. Durant had never been to an NFL game before making his professional debut.

You can learn more about the charismatic rookie cornerback who goes by the nickname "Landshark" in this week's Rams Revealed.

