How rookie DB Cobie Durant went from zero practice snaps to breakout player against the Falcons | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 87

Come Victory Monday, Durant only had one regret.

"I actually told my parents not to come to this game," Durant said on this week's Rams Revealed podcast, noting that while he was ready to play at a moment's notice, he certainly wasn't expecting to be pressed into duty this early in the season.

"I told them, 'We're going to save money this time, you know. And y'all come for the Dallas Cowboys game'."

The 24-year-old is in the midst of a truly incredible journey – from a small town in South Carolina to the bright lights of Los Angeles. Durant had never been to an NFL game before making his professional debut.