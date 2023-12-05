Rams NT Bobby Brown III on how he's grown since his rookie year & his special relationship with teammate Aaron Donald | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 112

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Dec 05, 2023 at 02:25 PM
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Ready for a Rams pop quiz?

What do Los Angeles rookies Steve Avila, Desjuan Johnson, Ochaun Mathis, Kobie Turner, Nick Hampton, and Jason Taylor II all have in common?

Turns out, they're all older than third-year defensive tackle Bobby Brown III.

"I always mess with them boys all the time," Brown says of his newest teammates. He turned 23 this past August and, despite being a member of the Class of 2021, is still the seventh-youngest Ram on the active roster. "Especially because, you know, rookies got rookie duties. I can still tell them what to do, you know what I'm saying?"

Brown has admittedly done a lot of growing up since he was in those rookie cleats. And asked on this week's Rams Revealed what he'd tell his 20-year-old self in anticipation of the transition to the NFL, he offered this reflection.

"First off, I would tell him not to be so hard on (himself). Calm down, relax, and remember this is a child's game. Kids play this game," Brown said. "Learn to be a pro. Learn the game – on and off the field. And then respect the game. And you'll be fine."

After a redshirt year and a World Championship in his first season with the franchise, Brown served a suspension early in 2022, made his NFL debut in the depths of a difficult year for the Rams, and then had his 2023 disrupted by a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Nonetheless, L.A. has entrusted a large portion of snaps to Brown in the middle of their defense. As Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson continued their careers elsewhere, the Texas A&M product took over at nose guard and is the only 300-plus pound defensive lineman on the roster.

He reset the line of scrimmage well against Cleveland last weekend, recording a six-yard tackle for loss against the Browns as part of another stellar effort by the defense.

Now, Brown and the Rams set their sights on a trip to Baltimore to face a Ravens organization boasting the most efficient running offense in the league and Super Bowl aspirations.

Catch this edition of Rams Revealed for a preview of that Week 14 showdown, plus Brown's thoughts on a wide range of topics including Aggies football, fatherhood, and Steve Urkel.

Rams Revealed is available each week on YouTube as well as your preferred podcast platforms.

