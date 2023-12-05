Rams NT Bobby Brown III on how he's grown since his rookie year & his special relationship with teammate Aaron Donald | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 112

"I always mess with them boys all the time," Brown says of his newest teammates. He turned 23 this past August and, despite being a member of the Class of 2021, is still the seventh-youngest Ram on the active roster. "Especially because, you know, rookies got rookie duties. I can still tell them what to do, you know what I'm saying?"

Brown has admittedly done a lot of growing up since he was in those rookie cleats. And asked on this week's Rams Revealed what he'd tell his 20-year-old self in anticipation of the transition to the NFL, he offered this reflection.

"First off, I would tell him not to be so hard on (himself). Calm down, relax, and remember this is a child's game. Kids play this game," Brown said. "Learn to be a pro. Learn the game – on and off the field. And then respect the game. And you'll be fine."

After a redshirt year and a World Championship in his first season with the franchise, Brown served a suspension early in 2022, made his NFL debut in the depths of a difficult year for the Rams, and then had his 2023 disrupted by a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Nonetheless, L.A. has entrusted a large portion of snaps to Brown in the middle of their defense. As Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson continued their careers elsewhere, the Texas A&M product took over at nose guard and is the only 300-plus pound defensive lineman on the roster.