Edge rusher Byron Young details his unique path to the NFL and how his high standards have always motivated him | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 108

Oct 31, 2023 at 03:30 PM
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

His friends call him "B.Y."

His family knows him as the youngest of 13 siblings.

His defensive coordinator has nicknamed him "Agent Zero."

And for fans of the Los Angeles Rams, rookie edge rusher Byron Young is the first player to don No. 0 in Royal and Sol.

In 2021, the NFL finally relaxed what had been fairly strict rules regarding uniform numbers and player positions, but it wasn't until this season that zero became an option again, for the first time in 60 years.

For Young, who took an unprecedented route to professional football, that was perfect timing.

"The zero is, basically, a testimony to (my story)," the 25-year old said. "For my age, and taking two years off… the chances of me even being right here, where I'm at right now? Is like a zero percent chance."

Already an NFL Rookie of the Week for his dominant performance in a win over the Arizona Cardinals, Young is our guest on the newest Rams Revealed.

He details his path from the Lowcountry to Los Angeles, from military college to the SEC, and from hourly wages to NFL game checks.

His rise from obscurity culminated on Draft Day 2023 when he was mistaken for another Byron Young, a defensive lineman from Alabama and the 70th overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders. But seven picks later, the former Tennessee Vol became a Ram, and has emerged as an exceptionally athletic pass rusher.

Top 25 in the league in pressures through eight games, Young is making a name (and a number) for himself. He and the Rams head to Lambeau Field on Sunday to challenge the Green Bay Packers.

Rams Revealed is available each week on YouTube and all your preferred podcast platforms.

