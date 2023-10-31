Edge rusher Byron Young details his unique path to the NFL and how his high standards have always motivated him | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 108

He details his path from the Lowcountry to Los Angeles, from military college to the SEC, and from hourly wages to NFL game checks.

His rise from obscurity culminated on Draft Day 2023 when he was mistaken for another Byron Young, a defensive lineman from Alabama and the 70th overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders. But seven picks later, the former Tennessee Vol became a Ram, and has emerged as an exceptionally athletic pass rusher.

Top 25 in the league in pressures through eight games, Young is making a name (and a number) for himself. He and the Rams head to Lambeau Field on Sunday to challenge the Green Bay Packers.