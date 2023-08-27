Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. details how his recovery back from injury has made him even more determined to get back on the field & into the starting lineup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 101

Aug 27, 2023 at 09:01 AM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Two summers ago in Denver, ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿'s year ended before it could truly begin, with an injury in the preseason finale against the Broncos.

Born in the Mile High City, he returned to Colorado last week in the best form of his career as he anticipates his fourth campaign.

"It feels weird," the 25-year old told us on the season's debut episode of Rams Revealed. "It's kind of a full-circle moment almost."

In fact, the work that the two-time national champion from Clemson put in this offseason was more than enough to convince the Rams coaching staff to hold Anchrum out of action on Saturday versus the Broncos in anticipation of the opener in Seattle.

PHOTOS: Meet G Tremayne Anchrum

Welcome to LA, Tremayne Anchrum! Meet the Offensive Guard from Clemson.

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) celebrates a touchdown against Florida State with teammate Tremayne Anchrum (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
1 / 15

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) celebrates a touchdown against Florida State with teammate Tremayne Anchrum (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
2 / 15

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum (73) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
3 / 15

Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum (73) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 15

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Clemson tackle Tremayne Anchrum poses for a headshot during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
5 / 15

Clemson tackle Tremayne Anchrum poses for a headshot during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 15

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson's Tremayne Anchrum (73) sets to block while B.T. Potter (29) prepares to kick a filed goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
7 / 15

Clemson's Tremayne Anchrum (73) sets to block while B.T. Potter (29) prepares to kick a filed goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
8 / 15

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Clemson's Tremayne Anchrum smiles during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
9 / 15

Clemson's Tremayne Anchrum smiles during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum does the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
10 / 15

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum does the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson tackle Tremayne Anchrum runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 15

Clemson tackle Tremayne Anchrum runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Clemson football players Tremayne Anchrum, left, and Sean Pollard run drills during NFL Pro Day Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
12 / 15

Clemson football players Tremayne Anchrum, left, and Sean Pollard run drills during NFL Pro Day Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 15

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum warms up at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum (73) commits a horse collar tackle on Alabama defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne (94) on an interception return in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
14 / 15

Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum (73) commits a horse collar tackle on Alabama defensive lineman Da'Ron Payne (94) on an interception return in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza
Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
15 / 15

Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Indeed, it's been a long road back for Anchrum. The preseason injury in 2021 was followed by a broken leg suffered on the first offensive snap of a Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons last fall. Anchrum wasn't certain he'd continue his football career after landing on injured reserve for the second time in a 13-month span.

"It was devastating," the Powder Springs, Georgia product recalled.

But through injury, position change, and a mere five offensive plays of opportunity thus far in his NFL career, Anchrum persevered for his best shot yet. "I have so much more I want to accomplish. I have a yearning to be great… I knew for a fact that I didn't want to go out like that at all.

"I think I deserve that. I think my family, fans, my friends deserve that. And I think this team deserves that."

Whether or not Anchrum is part of the starting unit that takes the field against the Seahawks remains to be seen. While he's held down the right guard role throughout the spring and summer, there remains a possibility that another tackle-by-trade, ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿, could warrant a look at that position, when healthy.

In addressing that topic and many others, Anchrum exemplified the confidence and competitive disposition that the revamped offensive line hopes to bring to the field under the leadership of new position coach Ryan Wendell.

"This offensive line is going to be the best it's ever been. I believe that wholeheartedly," the Rams 2022 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year said.

"In the offensive line room, this year, we're like 'You've got to prove it.'

"If you're the best, I don't care what you've done two, three, four years ago. If you're the best, show me. That's competition all across the line. And I love that."

In 2023, Rams Revealed is once again available on our YouTube channel as well as in podcast form on any of your favorite platforms.

Related Content

news

Five takeaways from Rams' 41-0 Preseason Week 3 loss to Broncos: Recapping Stetson Bennett, Ronnie Rivers and Ethan Evans' performances, plus other notes

Here are five things we learned from the Rams' 2023 preseason finale against the Broncos in Denver. 
news

Five players to watch: Rams at Broncos, Preseason Week 3

Here are five players fans should be keeping an eye on when the Rams take on the Broncos on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Broncos: Matthew Stafford, Van Jefferson and Kyren Williams shine, while Byron Young shows his speed

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second and final joint practice with the Broncos this week. 
news

Cooper Kupp: 'I feel like am' on track for Week 1 at Seahawks

Back on the practice field this week after dealing with a hamstring injury from training camp, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said he feels he's on track for their 2023 season-opener against the Seahawks in Seattle. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Broncos: Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick in action, Logan Bruss back practicing, and more

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' first joint practice with the Broncos in Denver. 
news

"Se sintió bien liberar un poco mi frustración": Actuación contra los Raiders alentadora para el TE Davis Allen después de lidiar con una lesión en el músculo de la corva

Después de perder tiempo debido a una lesión en el tendón de la corva, TE novato de los Rams, Davis Allen, estaba feliz de aprovechar al máximo su debut de pretemporada el sábado por la noche contra los Raiders. 
news

2023 Breakout Candidates: 2nd Year Players

In this installment of Breakout Candidates, Voice of the Los Angeles Rams J.B. Long dives into the Draft Class of 2022 and takes a look at which players could make the biggest leap from Year One to Year Two.
news

First Look: Rams close out 2023 preseason taking on Broncos in Denver

Previewing Saturday's Preseason Week 3 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

OC Mike LaFleur: Second preseason game provides 'more learning opportunities' for young roster

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reviews what he took away from Saturday night's preseason game against the Raiders as preparation for the Broncos gets underway. 
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp and Derion Kendrick expected to return to practice this week, plus latest on Logan Bruss and Joe Noteboom

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive back Derion Kendrick, and offensive linemen Logan Bruss and Joe Noteboom as they prepare for joint practices against the Broncos in Denver. 
news

'It felt good to let my frustration go a little bit': Performance against Raiders encouraging for TE Davis Allen after dealing with hamstring injury

After missing time due to a hamstring injury, Rams rookie tight end Davis Allen was happy to make the most of his preseason debut Saturday night against the Raiders. 
Advertising