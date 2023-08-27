Tremayne Anchrum Jr. details how his recovery back from injury has made him even more determined to get back on the field & into the starting lineup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 101

Indeed, it's been a long road back for Anchrum. The preseason injury in 2021 was followed by a broken leg suffered on the first offensive snap of a Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons last fall. Anchrum wasn't certain he'd continue his football career after landing on injured reserve for the second time in a 13-month span.

"It was devastating," the Powder Springs, Georgia product recalled.

But through injury, position change, and a mere five offensive plays of opportunity thus far in his NFL career, Anchrum persevered for his best shot yet. "I have so much more I want to accomplish. I have a yearning to be great… I knew for a fact that I didn't want to go out like that at all.

"I think I deserve that. I think my family, fans, my friends deserve that. And I think this team deserves that."

Whether or not Anchrum is part of the starting unit that takes the field against the Seahawks remains to be seen. While he's held down the right guard role throughout the spring and summer, there remains a possibility that another tackle-by-trade, ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿, could warrant a look at that position, when healthy.

In addressing that topic and many others, Anchrum exemplified the confidence and competitive disposition that the revamped offensive line hopes to bring to the field under the leadership of new position coach Ryan Wendell.

"This offensive line is going to be the best it's ever been. I believe that wholeheartedly," the Rams 2022 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year said.

"In the offensive line room, this year, we're like 'You've got to prove it.'

"If you're the best, I don't care what you've done two, three, four years ago. If you're the best, show me. That's competition all across the line. And I love that."