Rams, Robert Woods agree to terms on 4-year extension 

Sep 18, 2020 at 02:48 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Robert Woods on a four-year extension. The move will keep Woods under contract in L.A. through the 2025 season.

Woods is currently in his fourth season with the Rams after signing with them as a free agent in 2017. After finishing with 56 receptions for 781 yards and five touchdowns in his first season in L.A., Woods caught 86 passes for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns – all career highs – in his second.

Last year, he set a new career-high for receptions with 90 and posted his second-straight 1,000-yard season (1,134), adding two touchdowns. The 28-year-old receiver is already off to a strong start toward his third-straight 1,000-yard season after hauling in six catches for 105 yards against the Cowboys in the Rams' season-opener.

All told, through three-plus seasons and 44 games in Los Angeles – Week 1 against Dallas included – Woods has amassed 238 receptions for 3,239 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also been effective as a ball carrier on wide receiver reverses and jet sweeps, averaging 7.6 yards per rushing attempt when the Rams have given him those opportunities.

Speaking with reporters during a Thursday evening video conference, the former USC Standout seemed optimistic a deal would get done prior to Sunday's game at the Philadelphia Eagles. Rams head coach Sean McVay also emphasized that they wanted Woods to be in the horns long-term and reassured Woods that a deal would get done following teammate Cooper Kupp's extension.

"(McVay) just kind of put his arm around me and said he's happy to have me here, that I've been a true competitor since I've stepped on this team," Woods said after Thursday's practice. "He said he's been watching me since USC, (the) Buffalo (Bills), that's the reason why I'm a part of this team now. He just reassured me this deal would be getting taken care of this week. Really have no other concerns. We take each other's word, we believe in it, we go forward. We're locked on, going to get this thing done and look forward to Philadelphia."

Now, Woods is officially part of the team's long-term plans.

