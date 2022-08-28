Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams 2022 rookies' introduction to the NFL spotlighted in video series Something to Prove

Aug 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

What's life like for a Rams rookie getting acclimated to the team and the NFL?

Fans will get that answer through an exclusive behind-the-scenes video series called Something to Prove.

The first episode dives into some of their initial off-the-field activities upon arriving in the spring like meeting with Rams legend Eric Dickerson at the draft house in the Hollywood Hills and the Porsche Experience on an off day before transitioning to training camp later in the summer.

Over the course of the series, a handful of those rookies will be spotlighted further.

Check out Episode 1 below, and be sure to stay tuned to theRams.com as well as the Rams' official YouTube channel for the release of future episodes.

