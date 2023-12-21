Tre Tomlinson and Desjuan Johnson among Rams' inactives for Week 16 vs. Saints

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Defensive back link-placeholder-0 and defensive end Desjuan Johnson are inactive for tonight's game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video and FOX 11).
Tomlinson had already been ruled out in advance of the contest.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr..
For the Saints, running back Kendre Miller (ankle) is inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DB Tre Tomlinson
RB Zach Evans
OLB Ochaun Mathis
OL Warren McClendon Jr.
DE Desjuan Johnson
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.
QB Jake Haener
DE Isaiah Foskey
RB Kendre Miller
RT Ryan Ramczyk
LB Monty Rice