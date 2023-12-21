Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Tre Tomlinson and Desjuan Johnson among Rams' inactives for Week 16 vs. Saints

Dec 21, 2023
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Defensive back link-placeholder-0 and defensive end Desjuan Johnson are inactive for tonight's game against the Saints at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, Amazon Prime Video and FOX 11).

Tomlinson had already been ruled out in advance of the contest.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are running back Zach Evans, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr..

For the Saints, running back Kendre Miller (ankle) is inactive after being listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Tre Tomlinson

RB Zach Evans

OLB Ochaun Mathis

OL Warren McClendon Jr.

DE Desjuan Johnson

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.

QB Jake Haener

DE Isaiah Foskey

RB Kendre Miller

RT Ryan Ramczyk

LB Monty Rice

Advertising