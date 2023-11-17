Injury Report 11/17: Cobie Durant questionable for Week 11 vs. Seahawks; no designations for Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones IV

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Cobie Durant (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).
Other than that, the rest of the players listed on the Rams Week 11 injury report do not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game.
Head coach Sean McVay on Friday said it's the healthiest the team has been since the beginning of the season "without a doubt."
McVay, said he anticipates quarterback Matthew Stafford wearing a soft brace around his right thumb as he's been doing in practice this week. McVay on Monday said he expected Stafford to start against the Seahawks.
"There's ways that you can adjust it that don't necessarily ... the answer is 'yes', and how much it restricts (him) or anything like that, that would be something that he would be able to tell you, but I certainly haven't noticed," McVay said before practice Friday. "It's got some flexibility. It's not quite like a firm brace that restricts as much as you would think, it's just to be able to stabilize it so that it doesn't move past certain thresholds because of what that (UCL) is responsible for doing."
For the Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring), safety Jamal Adams (not injury related-resting/knee), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and cornerback Tre Brown (toe/foot) are questionable. Wide receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) has been ruled out.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Calf
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Cobie Durant
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Knee
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Right Thumb
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Hunter Long
|TE
|Hamstring
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Bobby Brown III
|NT
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Biceps
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Jamal Adams
|S
|NIR-Resting/Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|DNP
|Questionable
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|NIR-Resting/Knee
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Michael Dickson
|P
|Right Hamstring
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Abraham Lucas
|T
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|DNP
|Questionable
|Damien Lewis
|G
|Back
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Anthony Bradford
|G
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Abdomen
|Full
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Toe/Foot
|Full
|Full
|DNP
|Questionable