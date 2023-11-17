Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 11/17: Cobie Durant questionable for Week 11 vs. Seahawks; no designations for Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones IV

Nov 17, 2023 at 03:05 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive back Cobie Durant (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

Other than that, the rest of the players listed on the Rams Week 11 injury report do not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game.

Head coach Sean McVay on Friday said it's the healthiest the team has been since the beginning of the season "without a doubt."

McVay, said he anticipates quarterback Matthew Stafford wearing a soft brace around his right thumb as he's been doing in practice this week. McVay on Monday said he expected Stafford to start against the Seahawks.

"There's ways that you can adjust it that don't necessarily ... the answer is 'yes', and how much it restricts (him) or anything like that, that would be something that he would be able to tell you, but I certainly haven't noticed," McVay said before practice Friday. "It's got some flexibility. It's not quite like a firm brace that restricts as much as you would think, it's just to be able to stabilize it so that it doesn't move past certain thresholds because of what that (UCL) is responsible for doing."

For the Seahawks, wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring), safety Jamal Adams (not injury related-resting/knee), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and cornerback Tre Brown (toe/foot) are questionable. Wide receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) has been ruled out. 

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Rob Havenstein OT Calf Limited Limited Full -
Cobie Durant DB Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Larrell Murchison DT Knee Limited Limited Full -
Puka Nacua WR Knee Limited Full Full -
Matthew Stafford QB Right Thumb Full Full Full -
Ernest Jones LB Knee Full Full Full -
Hunter Long TE Hamstring Full Full Full -
Bobby Brown III NT Knee Full Full Full -
Cooper Kupp WR NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Brian Allen OL NIR-Resting - - DNP -
Aaron Donald DT NIR-Resting - - DNP -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Questionable
Colby Parkinson TE Biceps DNP Limited Full -
Jamal Adams S NIR-Resting/Knee DNP Limited DNP Questionable
Jordyn Brooks LB NIR-Resting/Knee DNP Full Full -
Michael Dickson P Right Hamstring Limited Full Full -
Abraham Lucas T Knee Limited Limited DNP Questionable
Damien Lewis G Back Limited Full Full -
Anthony Bradford G Knee Full Full Full -
Dareke Young WR Abdomen Full DNP DNP Out
Tre Brown CB Toe/Foot Full Full DNP Questionable

