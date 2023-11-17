Injury Report 11/17: Cobie Durant questionable for Week 11 vs. Seahawks; no designations for Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones IV

"There's ways that you can adjust it that don't necessarily ... the answer is 'yes', and how much it restricts (him) or anything like that, that would be something that he would be able to tell you, but I certainly haven't noticed," McVay said before practice Friday. "It's got some flexibility. It's not quite like a firm brace that restricts as much as you would think, it's just to be able to stabilize it so that it doesn't move past certain thresholds because of what that (UCL) is responsible for doing."