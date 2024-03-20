Rams select Shift4 to power payments for ticket sales

Los Angeles, CA & Center Valley, PA — Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments technology, has announced that they have been selected by the Los Angeles Rams to power the NFL team's ticket sales through its integration with Ticketmaster.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shift4 to the Rams family," said Dan August, Los Angeles Rams EVP of Consumer Revenue and Strategy. "As we continue to focus on delivering a best-in-class experience for our fans, integrating their industry-leading technology into our systems will help us ensure safe and seamless payments for our Season Ticket Members."

"We're very excited to partner with the Rams to give their fans a best-in-class ticket buying experience." said Anthony Perez, Shift4's SVP of New Verticals. "Shift4's end-to-end commerce solution helps professional sports teams and venues deliver a seamless transaction experience for their fans."