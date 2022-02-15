Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts

Feb 15, 2022 at 02:28 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts, ensuring each of them a roster spot on the team this spring.

Each signee spent time on the Rams' practice squad this past season. They are:

  • WR Landen Akers
  • T Chandler Brewer
  • DB Antoine Brooks Jr.
  • DE Earnest Brown IV
  • DB Tyler Hall
  • RB Javian Hawkins
  • G Jeremiah Kolone
  • WR J.J. Koski
  • TE Kyle Markway
  • DB Kareem Orr
  • T Max Pircher
  • DE Jonah Williams

Collectively, it brings Los Angeles to 13 players signed to Reserve/Future contracts. Tackle Adrian Ealy was signed to one on Feb. 11.

Advertising