Rams sign 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts, ensuring each of them a roster spot on the team this spring.
Each signee spent time on the Rams' practice squad this past season. They are:
- WR Landen Akers
- T Chandler Brewer
- DB Antoine Brooks Jr.
- DE Earnest Brown IV
- DB Tyler Hall
- RB Javian Hawkins
- G Jeremiah Kolone
- WR J.J. Koski
- TE Kyle Markway
- DB Kareem Orr
- T Max Pircher
- DE Jonah Williams
Collectively, it brings Los Angeles to 13 players signed to Reserve/Future contracts. Tackle Adrian Ealy was signed to one on Feb. 11.