Rams sign 15 players to initial practice squad for 2023 season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have signed 15 players to their practice squad.
Of those 15, 14 were with the team throughout training camp and the preseason. The only one who wasn't was linebacker Troy Reeder.
Those 15 players are:
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- OL Logan Bruss
- DT Marquise Copeland (veteran)
- RB Royce Freeman (veteran)
- DB Tanner Ingle
- WR Tyler Johnson (veteran)
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- OL Mike McAllister
- DB Cameron McCutcheon
- OL Grant Miller
- LB Troy Reeder (veteran)
- QB Brett Rypien (veteran)
- WR Xavier Smith
- OLB Keir Thomas II
- WR Austin Trammell