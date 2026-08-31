 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Rams sign 17 players to initial 2026 practice squad

Aug 31, 2026 at 01:30 PM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams have signed 17 players to their initial practice squad on Monday for the 2026 season following the announcement of their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, utilizing the 17th spot for an international player. Here is Los Angeles' initial practice squad:

  • S Nick Andersen
  • WR Alex Bachman (Veteran)
  • OL Austin Blaske
  • P Jack Bouwmeester (International)
  • RB Dean Connors
  • CB Nyzier Fourqurean
  • OL Blake Hance (Veteran)
  • S Tanner Ingle
  • DT Tim Keenan III
  • CB Cam Lampkin
  • DL Larrell Murchison (Veteran)
  • ILB Elias Neal
  • DL Bill Norton
  • OLB Darryl Peterson III
  • WR Brennan Presley
  • TE Dan Villari
  • RB Jordan Waters

Related Content

news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay on Rams initial 53-Man roster for 2026: Aaron Donald's return, and approach to making difficult decisions and practice squad construction

Rams head coach Sean McVay talked with the media following the initial 53-man roster decision about the return of Aaron Donald and McVay's approach to difficult decisions and practice squad construction.

news

Rams announce initial 53-man roster for 2026 season

The Rams have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

news

53-Man roster takeaways: positional depth & competitive culture | J.B. Long's Instant Analysis

J.B. Long takes an in-depth look at each position group, assessing the depth, talent, and overall outlook across the roster, identifying several units that could rank among the league's deepest.

Advertising