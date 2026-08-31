Rams sign 17 players to initial 2026 practice squad

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams have signed 17 players to their initial practice squad on Monday for the 2026 season following the announcement of their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, utilizing the 17th spot for an international player. Here is Los Angeles' initial practice squad:
- S Nick Andersen
- WR Alex Bachman (Veteran)
- OL Austin Blaske
- P Jack Bouwmeester (International)
- RB Dean Connors
- CB Nyzier Fourqurean
- OL Blake Hance (Veteran)
- S Tanner Ingle
- DT Tim Keenan III
- CB Cam Lampkin
- DL Larrell Murchison (Veteran)
- ILB Elias Neal
- DL Bill Norton
- OLB Darryl Peterson III
- WR Brennan Presley
- TE Dan Villari
- RB Jordan Waters