Top Takeaways from Sean McVay on Rams initial 53-Man roster for 2026: Aaron Donald's return, and approach to making difficult decisions and practice squad construction

Aaron Donald is back, and that affected the 53-man roster construction

Talk surrounding the return of Aaron Donald dominated McVay's conversation with the media. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time First Team All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowler will return for his 11th season in the NFL just two years following his initial retirement.

"It's the greatest team sport that there is, obviously Myles and Aaron get a ton of credit that's been deserved and earned throughout the course of their career, but those other guys on the front are pretty good too," McVay said. "The beauty of the unit is the unit, those guys are incredible parts of it, but so are (outside linebackers) Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson on the outside. So are (defensive ends) Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Poona Ford and Tyler Davis on the inside. So that's a pretty cool thing because you're going to need a bunch of guys up front."