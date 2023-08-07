Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign defensive back John Johnson III

Aug 07, 2023 at 04:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – A familiar face is returning to the Rams' secondary.

Los Angeles on Monday signed defensive back ﻿John Johnson III﻿.

The 27-year-old Johnson spent the last two seasons with the Browns, tallying 162 total tackles, four interceptions and nine passes defensed while starting all 32 games he played in Cleveland.

He first joined the Rams as a third-round draft pick (91st overall) out of Boston College in 2017. Emerging as a starter during his rookie year, he went on to register 350 total tackles, eight interceptions and 32 passes defensed as he played his first four NFL seasons in Los Angeles. Johnson played in 54 games during that span, starting in 48 of them.

Johnson's interception against the Saints in overtime in the 2018 NFC Championship helped set up the Rams' game-winning field goal to send them to Super Bowl LIII.

PHOTOS: Rams welcome back DB John Johnson III | Best moments from his time in horns

Take a look through photos from defensive back John Johnson III's time with the Los Angeles Rams as we welcome him back to the team.

E_TOWL0799_1
1 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
210103_RamsCardinals_WN_3945
2 / 43
Will Navarro / LA RAMS
E_TOWL9557
3 / 43
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_6901
4 / 43
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_8727
5 / 43
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL78711
6 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
ESNY_1527
7 / 43
E_TOWL84341
8 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8198
9 / 43
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8887
10 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5407
11 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6599
12 / 43
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5820
13 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4740
14 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3677 copy
15 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4128
16 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4596
17 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4214
18 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2678
19 / 43
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL3342 2
20 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3184
21 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3110
22 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2038_2
23 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
24 / 43

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL2368
25 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2164
26 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2258
27 / 43
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0990 2
28 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0909
29 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0835
30 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_SSNY4498
31 / 43
E_LS1_7176
32 / 43
E_TOWL0568_1
33 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
34 / 43

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL0793_2
35 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
36 / 43

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams face off against a divisional rival Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. The Los Angeles Rams win 23-16. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)
37 / 43

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams face off against a divisional rival Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. The Los Angeles Rams win 23-16. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)

© Will Navarro/ LA Rams/© Will Navarro/ LA Rams
E__JF10654
38 / 43
Jacob Funk/JacobFunk2021
E_LA@SF_10.18.20_Minahen113
39 / 43
John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
40 / 43

John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E__JF10936
41 / 43
Jacob Funk/JacobFunk2021
E__JF10327
42 / 43
Jacob Funk/JacobFunk2021
Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 23-20 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 12 regular season football game, Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
43 / 43

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 23-20 loss to the 49ers in an NFL Week 12 regular season football game, Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 8: Countdown to Kickoff begins at final open training camp practice

Headed to Tuesday's open practice at 2023 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you need to know before you go.
news

2023 Breakout Candidates: 4th Year Players

In this installment of Breakout Candidates, J.B. Long breaks down the class of 4th year players, headlined by Cam Akers and Van Jefferson, and examines which ones may be headed for peak performances in the season ahead.
news

10 Observations from Rams' sixth open 2023 training camp practice: Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell shine, plus other notes

Here are 10 things that stood out from the the Rams' sixth open 2023 training camp practice. 
news

Rams Camp Daily, August 6: Family Day at the sixth open training camp practice

Headed to the August 6 open practice at Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you need to know before you go.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford talk takeaways from fifth open 2023 training camp practice and more

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences following Saturday's open practice at 2023 training camp.
news

10 Observations from Rams' fifth open training camp practice: Kyren Williams' playmaking as a pass-catcher, Tre Tomlinson's opportunities stand out

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' fourth 2023 training camp practice in pads. 
news

McVay: Cooper Kupp (hamstring) day-to-day

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is currently day-to-day as he deals with a hamstring injury sustained during training camp, according to head coach Sean McVay. 
news

Rams Camp Daily, August 5: Rams Legends Day highlights fifth open practice

Headed to the August 5 open practice at Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you need to know before you go.
news

Rams training camp practice on Tuesday, August 8 moved to morning

The Rams' open training camp practice scheduled for Tuesday, August 8 will now take place in the morning instead of the afternoon. 
news

Michael Hoecht's training aims to balance what made him successful at DT and what will make him successful at OLB

Rams outside linebacker Michael Hoecht is working on training the attributes that will help him succeed at his new position, while also keeping what made him successful as a defensive tackle.
news

10 Observations from the Rams' fourth open 2023 training camp practice: A back-and-forth day of game-like situational work

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' third 2023 training camp practice in pads. 
Advertising