Rams sign defensive back John Johnson III

The 27-year-old Johnson spent the last two seasons with the Browns, tallying 162 total tackles, four interceptions and nine passes defensed while starting all 32 games he played in Cleveland.

He first joined the Rams as a third-round draft pick (91st overall) out of Boston College in 2017. Emerging as a starter during his rookie year, he went on to register 350 total tackles, eight interceptions and 32 passes defensed as he played his first four NFL seasons in Los Angeles. Johnson played in 54 games during that span, starting in 48 of them.