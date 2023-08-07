Rams sign defensive back John Johnson III

IRVINE, Calif. – A familiar face is returning to the Rams' secondary.
Los Angeles on Monday signed defensive back John Johnson III.
The 27-year-old Johnson spent the last two seasons with the Browns, tallying 162 total tackles, four interceptions and nine passes defensed while starting all 32 games he played in Cleveland.
He first joined the Rams as a third-round draft pick (91st overall) out of Boston College in 2017. Emerging as a starter during his rookie year, he went on to register 350 total tackles, eight interceptions and 32 passes defensed as he played his first four NFL seasons in Los Angeles. Johnson played in 54 games during that span, starting in 48 of them.
Johnson's interception against the Saints in overtime in the 2018 NFC Championship helped set up the Rams' game-winning field goal to send them to Super Bowl LIII.
Take a look through photos from defensive back John Johnson III's time with the Los Angeles Rams as we welcome him back to the team.