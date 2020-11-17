Rams sign kicker Matt Gay, place three players on IR

Nov 17, 2020 at 12:53 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they have signed kicker Matt Gay.

Gay, 26, was most recently with the Indianapolis Colts, signed to their practice squad on Sept. 15 before being released on Nov. 6. Prior to joining the Colts' practice squad, he spent the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making 27 of 35 field goal attempts and 43 of 48 extra point attempts while playing in all 16 games. Gay was originally chosen in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers.

In college, Gay made 56-of-65 field goals and 85-of-85 extra point attempts in two seasons at the University of Utah, winning the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top collegiate placekicker in 2017 and finishing as a semifinalist in 2018. Before joining the Utes, he played two seasons of soccer at Utah Valley.

Gay will be eligible to report to the facility after six days in accordance with the NFL's COVID-19 entry testing process for newly acquired players. That six-day clock begins on the day he arrives in Los Angeles.

The move comes after the Rams' current starting kicker, Kai Forbath, sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Seahawks. The Rams also have Austin MacGinnis, who was part of the competition during training camp, on their practice squad.

The Rams also announced they placed Forbath, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and safety Taylor Rapp on injured reserve.

