Rams sign OL Jonah Jackson to 3-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Last Friday, the Rams agreed to terms with Kevin Dotson. Nearly one week later, they showed they're not done fortifying the interior of their offensive line.

Los Angeles on Wednesday officially signed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to a 3-year deal.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Jackson most recently played for the Lions, spending his first four NFL seasons in Detroit after being drafted in the third round (75th overall) out of Ohio State in 2020. Last season, he posted a 93.2% pass block win rate, according to ESPN analytics, and was part of a Lions offensive line that allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL last season (31).

In 2021, Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement after starting all 16 games at left guard that season.