Rams sign OL Jonah Jackson to 3-year deal

Mar 14, 2024 at 01:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Last Friday, the Rams agreed to terms with Kevin Dotson. Nearly one week later, they showed they're not done fortifying the interior of their offensive line.

Los Angeles on Wednesday officially signed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to a 3-year deal.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Jackson most recently played for the Lions, spending his first four NFL seasons in Detroit after being drafted in the third round (75th overall) out of Ohio State in 2020. Last season, he posted a 93.2% pass block win rate, according to ESPN analytics, and was part of a Lions offensive line that allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL last season (31).

In 2021, Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement after starting all 16 games at left guard that season.

Jackson has started all 57 career regular season games he's played in, with 3,536 offensive snaps across those games.

PHOTOS: New Rams OL Jonah Jackson's best moments from his NFL career

As the Rams welcome offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to Los Angeles, take a look through the best photos capturing his impressive first four years in the NFL.

