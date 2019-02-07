Rams sign two players to free agent contracts

The Rams have added two more familiar faces to their offseason roster, signing quarterback Brandon Allen and offensive tackle Darrell Williams to free agent contracts.
Both Allen and Williams were a part of Los Angeles' practice squad to end the 2018 season.
Originally a Jaguars sixth-round pick out of Arkansas in 2016, Allen has been with the Rams since early September of 2017 when L.A. claimed him off waivers after he was cut in Jacksonville's roster reduction to 53 players. He's been the Rams' third quarterback ever since — on the active roster in 2017 and on the practice squad in 2018.
The Rams have now signed six members of their 2018 practice squad to the offseason roster — Allen, Williams, defensive back Donte Deayon, linebacker Travin Howard, offensive tackle Kyle Murphy, and wide receiver Austin Proehl.