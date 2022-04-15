Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Studios & Nike produce short film featuring roundtable discussion with Rams Cheerleaders and Nike VP of Global Diversity and Inclusion 

Apr 15, 2022
Tatum Texada

As part of the Rams Inspire Change efforts, Rams Studios and Nike produced a short film of a roundtable discussion featuring Rams Cheerleaders and Jarvis Sam, Nike's Vice President of Global Diversity and Inclusion.

"You all do so much more than what we see happening, that's the beauty of learning your stories and hearing so much about your experiences. From a fan perspective, we only get to see one element of you. The beauty of your backgrounds, your identities, and your stories sometimes go a little too unnoticed," said Jarvis as he welcomed Rams Cheerleaders Eswinn D., Jacqueline W., Napoleon J. and Tara S. to the table to explore identity awareness, the importance of representation, the reality of intersectionality, mental health, and the impacts of cheer and dance.

The Rams have been at the forefront of diversity and inclusion efforts throughout the team's storied past. In 2018, the Rams made history by being the first NFL team to have male cheerleaders Napoleon and Quinton participate in on-field dance performances.

"I think diving deeper into the organization and learning more about how they've always supported LGBTQ+IA… it was this perfect match," said Napoleon as he explained his experience being one of the first male cheerleaders in the NFL.

Today, the Rams Cheerleading squad has five openly gay male cheerleaders and a team that reflects the diverse Los Angeles community. During the discussion, the group explored the ripple effects of fostering inclusivity.

"In seeing Napoleon and Quinton, you started to see racial identity come to life in cheer. There's a lot of great studies, research and articles about the racialization of cheer," said Jarvis as he explained the importance of representation.

"I wasn't used to any type of diversity so when I came to tryouts, there was such a diverse group of people and I was like 'Okay, this feels good, this feels like home.' It's definitely not something that I'm used to," said Tara.

The Rams Cheerleading team offers a sense of belonging for its members by constantly celebrating their multitude of identities.

"Because of this team I feel like I've blossomed a little bit more, but prior to that, it was really tough for me," said Eswinn. "I feel like dance, that was an outlet for me… I found what I loved and with that, I was able to express myself a little better."

With the love for dance as their common denominator, the stories shared amongst the group emphasized resilience and how to find strength through adversity caused by anxiety and self-doubt.

"I feel like I wasted so much time being scared to believe in myself and scared to even try," said Jacqueline. "It always took someone else saying, 'You got this,' for me to be like 'Okay maybe,' and still there was always that voice. I think just finding that thing, whatever it is when you're younger or maybe when you're older, that gives back to you and you think, 'Hmm I need to stick with this. I don't know why yet but I'm going to stick with it,' and for me that was dance. I'm so glad I did because it's given me so much. So, I think just keep saying yes and enough with the self-doubt."

Their stories and the inspiration the Rams have provided prove that pushing the envelope and deconstructing stereotypes will advance access and equity in sports.

"The Rams Cheerleading organization continues to showcase the power and impact of sport to change the world. If other teams continue to adopt it, we will certainly see a very powerful opportunity where sport becomes a conduit for real change, togetherness and community building," said Jarvis as he closed the conversation.

​​To watch the full roundtable discussion, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAE3HTdDYBc.

From home opener to Super Bowl LVI, take a look through photos of the Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders' best moments from the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_02162022_WorldChampsParade_WN_0148
Will Navarro
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_Rams El torito 070
© Hanna Yamamoto / LA RAMS
E_211122_TacklingHunger3_0812
E_021621_SuperBowlParade_14386
© Hanna A. Yamamoto 2022
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_211105_RocketMortgageSaluteToService_6643
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_7968
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOW09291
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_220216_RamsChampionshipParade_5848
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez / LA Rams
E_202216_rams0034
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_RAMS_INFLUENCER_0926_1355-1508
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_211207_Blitz 082
CARRIE GIORDANO
Inglewood, CA: August 14, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 14, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
October 11, 2021: The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants during the NLDS game 4.
October 11, 2021: The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants during the NLDS game 4.

Carrie Giordano/2021 © Carrie Giordano
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0384
Will Navarro
Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Rampage and Rams Cheerleaders participate in a Rams Super Bowl Rally Towel distribution at Century Park Elementary, Friday, February 11, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL1724
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW03287
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO
E_013021_ramsvs49ers_12778
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_TOW08333
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Jeff Lewis
E_20211016_BTS Cheer170
E_TOW_2267
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_211218_Holiday_Distribution_7791
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW_0488
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_11022021_HolidayforHeroes_WN_0078
Will Navarro
E_211106_WalkUnitedLA_499
© Garrisson E. Peña/ LA Rams/Garrisson E. Pena
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_20211016_BTS Cheer126
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW09097
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_BI5I3232
Kelly Smiley/ LA Rams
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_013021_ramsvs49ers_12776
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams host youth cheer clinic at training camp at UC Irvine.
Los Angeles Rams host youth cheer clinic at training camp at UC Irvine.

Carrie Giordano/ LA Rams
E_TOW_6991
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/© Hanna Yamamoto | LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

CARRIE GIORDANO
Lincoln High School took on Franklin High School in the 2021 Kenny Washington Memorial Game.
Lincoln High School took on Franklin High School in the 2021 Kenny Washington Memorial Game.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 26, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Tampa Bay Buckaneers at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-24(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW_9907
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_20211016_BTS Cheer013
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - January 9, 2022: The Los Angeles Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Overtime. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears__7192
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
Inglewood, CA: August 14, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 14, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Los Angeles Chargers in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: August 21, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason at at Sofi Stadium. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Los Angeles, CA - October 24, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Detroit Lions. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_211107_Rams_vs_Titans_0424
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_220205_SuperBowlNewsstand_The Village_24
© Garrisson E. Peña / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA: September 12, 2021: Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. The Rams beat the Bears 34-14(Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW09530
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_220216_RamsChampionshipParade_8576
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
E_122121_RamsVSeahawks_11054
© HANNA YAMAMOTO / LA RAMS
E_TOW_7706
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_220121_PlayoffNewsStandPopUp_8745
Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)
Inglewood, CA - December 5, 2021: Los Angeles Rams beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Carrie Giordano/Los Angeles Rams)

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW_6558
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
