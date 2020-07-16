Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 12:00 PM

Rams' tight end unit one of top five in NFL, says PFF

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Earlier this week, scouting service Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 NFL teams' tight end groups. Coming in at No. 5: The Los Angeles Rams' unit.

PFF senior analyst Steve Palazzolo, who compiled the list, pointed to L.A.'s tight ends recording the fifth-most receiving yards of any unit with 1,168, the receiving accomplishments of Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett, Johnny Mundt's contributions in the run game and the addition of rookie Brycen Hopkins.

"Tyler Higbee broke out to produce the third-best receiving grade among tight ends (90.1) while catching over 80% of his targets and averaging 5.8 yards after the catch per reception," Palazzolo wrote as part of his explanation. "Gerald Everett finished with the ninth-best receiving grade (78.9), making the duo the only teammates to rank within the top 10. Everett is also one of the most elusive tight ends in the league, as he forced 13 missed tackles on just 37 receptions last season.

"Johnny Mundt played 170 snaps for the Rams, as well, doing his best work in the run game where his 72.4 grade ranked seventh among tight ends. The Rams also added Brycen Hopkins to the mix this offseason, and the fourth-rounder adds even more speed to the unit — he was the best vertical tight end threat in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he ran a 4.66 at the scouting combine."

Higbee posted 69 receptions and 734 yards in 2019, both single-season franchise records for a tight end, adding a career-best three touchdowns. Everett also recorded career-bests for receptions (37) and receiving yards (408) despite missing three games due to injury.

Mundt, meanwhile, received praise from Rams head coach Sean McVay for his contributions as a run-blocker late in the season. His efforts helped Los Angeles surpass 100 yards rushing as a team in four of their final seven games.

