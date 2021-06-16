Rams to support series of community events to celebrate Juneteenth

In recognition of Juneteenth, the Los Angeles Rams are supporting a series of community initiatives to celebrate the holiday with the Inglewood community. As part of the commemoration, the Rams will provide promotional support for Black-owned, Certified #RamsHouse businesses in Inglewood, distribute discounted meals to residents in partnership with the Inglewood Chamber and a Certified #RamsHouse business, as well as recognize 20 local student-athletes who have exemplified excellence in their respective sports and in the classroom.

Juneteenth is the oldest-celebrated commemoration of the official end of slavery. Despite the emancipation proclamation two years prior, Union soldiers traveled to Texas to inform slaves they were free. Today, Juneteenth is a symbol of total freedom.

Below are the ways Rams fans can celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday:

Fans can visit four Black-Owned, Certified #RamsHouse Businesses for a special giveaway offer

Rams fans are encouraged to wear their Rams gear and visit four Black-owned, Certified #RamsHouse businesses in Inglewood. All fans, visitors and residents who stop by the following locations at select times can receive a special Rams giveaway.

The Serving Spoon located at 1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302 from 8 – 10 a.m. PT

Sip & Sonder located at 108 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT

The Sammiche Shop located at 222 E Regent St, Inglewood, CA 90301 from 12 – 2 p.m. PT

Kenny Q’s Bar-B-Q located at 11010 S Prairie Ave, CA 90303 from 12 – 4 p.m. PT

(Note: All giveaways for fans visiting these businesses will be provided while supplies last.)

Meal Distribution with Inglewood Chamber and Wood Urban Kitchen

The Rams are teaming up with the Inglewood Chamber and Certified #RamsHouse Business, Wood Urban Kitchen, to offer discounted meals to residents battling food insecurity in the Inglewood community. The Rams and the Inglewood Chamber are specifically looking to fully support 100 meals for community members, including senior residents and Salvation Army families. Team mascot Rampage, Cheerleaders and DJ Mal-Ski will also be at Wood Urban Kitchen to celebrate with attendees.

The event will take place at Wood Urban Kitchen located at 129 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301 from 1pm until they run out of food.

Leimert Park Rising's Annual Celebration

In continuation of Leimert Park Rising's annual Juneteenth festival, the Rams will recognize 20 local-student athletes who exemplified excellence in their respective sports and the classroom. Each athlete will receive a customized Rams jersey and a $100 gift card to support their athletic equipment needs. The celebration also will feature art and performances that honor Black culture and educate attendees about the significance of Juneteenth.

The celebration will take place at Leimert Park located at 4343 Leimert Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008 from 12 – 7 p.m.

The Rams proudly partnered with LA-based illustrator and designer Devon Blow on unique Juneteenth campaign creative reflective of her distinct pop-art style. Devon is known for using bright color-ways to inspire and empower vulnerable, marginalized, neglected and disenfranchised communities; and to celebrate cultural expression in all forms. See more of her work on Instagram at @devthepineapple or on her website.

Launched in 2020, the Certified #RamsHouse program aims to support businesses throughout the Los Angeles region. To help support social justice and the Inglewood community, which is home to SoFi Stadium, the program also supports Black-owned businesses and businesses located in the city of Inglewood. Business owners can apply to become a Certified #RamsHouse business at the Rams' website and receive email marketing support, promotional social media content, a listing in the Rams Royal Pages digital business directory and more. Each Certified #RamsHouse receives branded window decals, banners, shirts, hats and other items to showcase their Rams pride for customers.