Rams agree to trade RB Cam Akers to Vikings

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Running back Cam Akers is getting a fresh start on a new team.
The Rams on Wednesday agreed to trade Akers and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick, pending physical.
Akers concludes his time in Los Angeles with 360 carries for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns across 30 career games (15 starts) in four seasons. His most productive season statistically came in 2022, when he registered 188 carries for 786 yards and seven touchdowns – all career-highs.
Akers' time in L.A. was also highlighted by an improbable same-season return from a torn Achilles. Despite tearing his Achilles in late July 2021, he was activated to the active roster five months later and played not only in their Week 17 regular season game, but also each of their four postseason games during their Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run.
"I think he did a lot of really good things and I think Cam is a quality player," Rams head coach Sean McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday. "I think sometimes it boils down to, alright, is it a fit? What are some of the best opportunities based on putting together what you think is the best way to circumvent or be able to organize your team? And so this isn't an indictment on any individual. I really care a lot about Cam and I'm appreciative of some of the challenging things that we've gone through and where we ended up getting to in terms of our relationship and our ability to communicate clearly, which is why it's kind of tough for me to hear that there is confusion but I know that I'll wish him nothing but the best. I think he's got a lot of ability and that's really all I want to be able to add on that, but I am grateful for the many contributions that he made over the course of his career as a Ram."
In heading to Minnesota, Akers will reunite with Kevin O'Connell, who served as the Rams' offensive coordinator in Akers first two seasons in L.A. (2020 and 2021) before taking the Vikings' head coach job in 2022.
Akers originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (52nd overall) out of Florida State by the Rams in 2020.