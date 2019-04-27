Rams trade up into third round, take RB Darrell Henderson and CB David Long

The Rams' flurry of early trades continued at No. 70, where the defending NFC Champs swapped their No. 94 and No. 99 picks for Tampa Bay's early third round position.
The club added a running back to its roster in former Memphis standout Darrell Henderson with the pick. Henderson became the first unanimous All-American in school history following his final season at Memphis. The young running back finished his college career taking 431 carries for 3,545 yards 36 touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. He grabbed eight touchdowns 38 games played for the Tigers.
"I'm just going to go there and do what I'm supposed to do and work hard," Henderson said on Friday night. "It's always good to have somebody to learn from, so I'm going to learn from [RB] Todd Gurley, make sure that I'm doing my job..."
Henderson will join Gurley, and a running backs room crowded with Malcolm Brown, Justin Davis, and last year's running back draftee John Kelly in his first season as a pro.
Nine names later, the Rams further addressed the secondary, taking cornerback David Long out of the University of Michigan.
The club's No. 79 draft pick earned First Team All-Big Ten honors following his junior season. Long boasts three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, two tackles for loss, and 38 tackles in two full seasons in a starting role.
The former Wolverine will have the unique chance to play alongside a couple of veteran All-Pros in corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters.
"[There's] a lot of experience to be able to pick up from those guys and just do whatever they've been doing to stay in the league," Long said. "A lot of those guys have successful careers, Aqib Talib has played a really long time, lengthy career, so he knows what it takes. And Marcus Peters and [CB Nickell Robey-Coleman], those guys have made plays at that level."
Long joins the Rams' No. 61-overall selection, safety Taylor Rapp to become the first pair of defensive backs drafted by the Rams since the 2014 season.
