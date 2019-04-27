Rams trade up into third round, take RB Darrell Henderson and CB David Long

Nine names later, the Rams further addressed the secondary, taking cornerback David Long out of the University of Michigan.

The club's No. 79 draft pick earned First Team All-Big Ten honors following his junior season. Long boasts three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, two tackles for loss, and 38 tackles in two full seasons in a starting role.

The former Wolverine will have the unique chance to play alongside a couple of veteran All-Pros in corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters.

"[There's] a lot of experience to be able to pick up from those guys and just do whatever they've been doing to stay in the league," Long said. "A lot of those guys have successful careers, Aqib Talib has played a really long time, lengthy career, so he knows what it takes. And Marcus Peters and [CB Nickell Robey-Coleman], those guys have made plays at that level."