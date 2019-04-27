Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams trade up into third round, take RB Darrell Henderson and CB David Long

Apr 26, 2019 at 07:45 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams' flurry of early trades continued at No. 70, where the defending NFC Champs swapped their No. 94 and No. 99 picks for Tampa Bay's early third round position.

DAVID&DARRELL

The club added a running back to its roster in former Memphis standout Darrell Henderson with the pick. Henderson became the first unanimous All-American in school history following his final season at Memphis. The young running back finished his college career taking 431 carries for 3,545 yards 36 touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. He grabbed eight touchdowns 38 games played for the Tigers.

"I'm just going to go there and do what I'm supposed to do and work hard," Henderson said on Friday night. "It's always good to have somebody to learn from, so I'm going to learn from [RB] Todd Gurley, make sure that I'm doing my job..."

Henderson will join Gurley, and a running backs room crowded with Malcolm Brown, Justin Davis, and last year's running back draftee John Kelly in his first season as a pro.

PHOTOS: Meet RB Darrell Henderson

The Los Angeles Rams select Memphis running back Darrell Henderson with the 70th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) fends off Connecticut linebacker Vontae Diggs (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
1 / 12

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) fends off Connecticut linebacker Vontae Diggs (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Jessica Hill/AP2017
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
2 / 12

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
memphis_henderson_darrell_3
3 / 12
memphis_henderson_darrell_2
4 / 12
memphis_henderson_darrell_1
5 / 12
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday, March. 1, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
6 / 12

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday, March. 1, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
memphis_henderson_darrell_4
7 / 12
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship game, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
8 / 12

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown against Central Florida during the first half of the American Athletic Conference championship game, in Orlando, Fla. Henderson was named to the 2018 AP All-America NCAA college football team, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
HendersonDarrell1819FBTC0634_20180711
9 / 12

HendersonDarrell1819FBTC0634_20180711

Trey Clark/© University of Memphis.
memphis_henderson_darrell_5
10 / 12
Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard run against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
11 / 12

Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (8) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard run against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
12 / 12

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson runs for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, in Annapolis, Md. Henderson was named to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nine names later, the Rams further addressed the secondary, taking cornerback David Long out of the University of Michigan.

The club's No. 79 draft pick earned First Team All-Big Ten honors following his junior season. Long boasts three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, two tackles for loss, and 38 tackles in two full seasons in a starting role.

The former Wolverine will have the unique chance to play alongside a couple of veteran All-Pros in corners Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters.

"[There's] a lot of experience to be able to pick up from those guys and just do whatever they've been doing to stay in the league," Long said. "A lot of those guys have successful careers, Aqib Talib has played a really long time, lengthy career, so he knows what it takes. And Marcus Peters and [CB Nickell Robey-Coleman], those guys have made plays at that level."

Long joins the Rams' No. 61-overall selection, safety Taylor Rapp to become the first pair of defensive backs drafted by the Rams since the 2014 season.

PHOTOS: Meet CB David Long

The Los Angeles Rams select Michigan CB David Long with the 79th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The University of Michigan men's football team defeats Western Michigan University, 49-3, at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 8, 2018
1 / 8

The University of Michigan men's football team defeats Western Michigan University, 49-3, at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 8, 2018

Daryl Marshke/Copyright 2017, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu.
Michigan defensive back David Long participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
2 / 8

Michigan defensive back David Long participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Michigan defensive back David Long, left, intercepts a pass attempt in the end zone in front of Maryland wide receiver Taivon Jacobs in the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
3 / 8

Michigan defensive back David Long, left, intercepts a pass attempt in the end zone in front of Maryland wide receiver Taivon Jacobs in the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back David Long (22) celebrates his interception against Penn State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
4 / 8

Michigan defensive back David Long (22) celebrates his interception against Penn State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive back David Long runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 8

Michigan defensive back David Long runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan Wolverines cornerback David Long (22) warms up before an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 / 8

Michigan Wolverines cornerback David Long (22) warms up before an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back David Long runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 8

Michigan defensive back David Long runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The University of Michigan football team defeats Northwestern University, 20-17, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on September 29, 2018.
8 / 8

The University of Michigan football team defeats Northwestern University, 20-17, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois on September 29, 2018.

Eric Bronson/E.Bronson/Michigan Photography
Rams remaining 2019 draft picks

Third round No. 101

Fourth round No. 133

Fifth round No. 167, No. 169

Seventh round No. 251

