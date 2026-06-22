Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at Loyola Marymount University from July 27 – August 6

Note: Gates and fan activations will open at various times before each weekday practice and weekend practices (subject to change).

New this year, the team will host a dedicated youth football day as they invite local youth football groups from across Southern California to enjoy practice and participate in activities on July 26. Suite Owners and Club Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive closed practice on Friday, July 31.

The Entry Experience and Fan Zone in the ticketed perimeter of Training Camp will open at varying times before every weekday practice and weekend practices (please note – timing is subject to change). All open practices will feature photo opportunities with Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage, giveaways (while supplies last), family-friendly activities, and more.

A merchandise tent near the entrance will offer commemorative Rams Training Camp apparel, as well as the team's recently refreshed brand items and uniforms. Brand activations including the 3D horn that was installed near the Venice Skate Park to celebrate the team's brand refresh, will be on-site for photo-opportunities.

Fans who are looking for information on attending Rams home games this season, including games against the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and more can stop by the Ticketing Booth located next to the practice field. Fans can learn more about the new benefits for season tickets this year, along with single game suite and group ticket information.

The team's gameday activation, Ramp'd Up presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union, will be brought to Training Camp in the Entry Experience. Fans will have the opportunity to get their face painted and hair decorated at stations by professional artists.

Fans who are 21 or older will be able to enjoy a cold beer before and during practice at the Corona Entry Experience Bar and Corona Beer Garden located near the Fan Zone. In addition to the Corona Beer Garden, concessions will be open to fans as well as Certified Rams House food trucks on-site.

The Fan Zone will feature a mini football field, kid-friendly combine-like activities, football pong, a Bob's Discount Furniture activation featuring Rampage's Room and more. Youth football clinics and flag football games led by Rams Youth Engagement Coaches will be held for attendees under 18 years old in the Fan Zone for all days of Training Camp. Each football clinic will feature structured drills that teach fundamentals and will conclude with organized flag football games based on age group.

In addition to Ramp'd Up presented by CommunityAmerica and the Corona Beer Garden, there will also be activations from partners on select days, including LMU, Cedars-Sinai, Toyota, Novartis, and Edwards Lifesciences. Additional Rams supporting partners include American Airlines and Hyundai.

Young fans will have the opportunity to sign up for Rams Football Academy in the Fan Zone to receive a special Welcome Kit and be entered into a daily raffle featuring prizes such as Rams-branded headphones, an autographed item and tickets to a Rams game. As part of the youth program, fans can fuel the future of the Rams House and receive access to exclusive offers throughout the season. All proceeds raised through Rams Football Academy sign-ups support the Rams' community outreach programs.

This year's Training Camp will feature two themed dates: Back Together Weekend and Legends Day (more details about each day will be shared closer to camp.)

Throughout Back Together Weekend, on August 1 and 2, presented by Toyota, fans can receive car flags and additional Toyota branded items upon entry. Fans also can visit the Toyota display in the Fan Zone to check out the Tough Tacoma and spin the prize wheel for a chance to win custom items.

fans can receive car flags and additional Toyota branded items upon entry. Fans also can visit the Toyota display in the Fan Zone to check out the Tough Tacoma and spin the prize wheel for a chance to win custom items. For Legends Day presented by Edwards Lifesciences, Rams Legends will be in attendance and available for autograph opportunities in the Entry Experience before practice. Fans also will have the chance to receive a Legends poster upon arrival.

After each practice, fans can tune in to Inside Rams Camp, presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at therams.com, Facebook, X, YouTube and the Rams app. The post-practice show will provide viewers with Training Camp recaps and discussions with Rams players, coaches and special guests. The shows will be hosted by the team's gameday cast featuring J.B. Long, D'Marco Farr, Camryn Irwin, and more.