Rams Camp Daily, August 5: Rams Legends Day highlights fifth open practice

Before departing

Theme: Rams Legends

Giveaway: Rams Legends poster, while supplies last

Gates open at 2:45 p.m., with practice beginning at 4:25 p.m.

Click here for parking information, and click here for the parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

The Main Fan Plaza features a merchandise tent, DJ, season ticket booth, information tent, and Rams Legends photo and autographs brought to you by UNIFY

features a merchandise tent, DJ, season ticket booth, information tent, and Rams Legends photo and autographs brought to you by UNIFY The Family Zone includes a video game truck, 40-yard dash, Rams Football Academy tent, prize wheel, face paint, balloon art, broad jump and vertical jump.

The Concessions Area features a variety of food trucks. More information on those food trucks here.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

If you can't make it

Radio: Fans not at camp can listen to ESPN LA from their car (710AM) or the ESPN LA app. ESPN LA's hosts will be doing a "normal" broadcast but mentioning that they are live down at training camp, speak to what's going on at the field, how the Rams are looking, and interviewing Legends/players/coaches when available.