Rams Camp Daily, August 3: Fourth open practice headlined by Vamos Rams Day 

Before departing

Theme: Vamos Rams Day, presented by Toyota

Giveaway: Mariachi Towel & Vamos Rams Poster, while supplies last

Gates open at 3:15 p.m., with practice beginning at 4:25 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here for parking information, and click here for the parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

The Main Fan Plaza features a merchandise tent, DJ, season ticket booth, information tent, and Rams Legends photo and autographs brought to you by UNIFY

The Family Zone includes a video game truck, 40-yard dash, Rams Football Academy tent, prize wheel, face paint, balloon art, broad jump and vertical jump.

The Concessions Area features a variety of food trucks. More information on those food trucks here.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

If you can't make it

Radio: Fans not at camp can listen to ESPN LA from their car (710AM) or the ESPN LA app. ESPN LA's hosts will be doing a "normal" broadcast but mentioning that they are live down at training camp, speak to what's going on at the field, how the Rams are looking, and interviewing Legends/players/coaches when available.