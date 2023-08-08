Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Camp Daily, August 8: Countdown to Kickoff begins at final open training camp practice

Aug 07, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Headed to Tuesday's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

Before departing

Theme: Countdown to Kickoff

Giveaway: 2023 Rams Calendars, while supplies last

Gates open at 9 a.m., with practice beginning at 10:00 a.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here for parking information, and click here for the parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

  • The Main Fan Plaza features a merchandise tent, DJ, season ticket booth, information tent, and Rams Legends photo and autographs brought to you by UNIFY
  • The Family Zone includes a video game truck, 40-yard dash, Rams Football Academy tent, prize wheel, face paint, balloon art, broad jump and vertical jump.
  • The Concessions Area features a variety of food trucks. More information on those food trucks here.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

If you can't make it

TV: Fans not at camp can watch affiliate KABC's live hits while watching Channel 7 at home. ABC7's broadcasts will be live hits in every hour throughout the day speaking to the weather, what's going on at the field and more.

Radio: Fans not at camp can listen to ESPN LA from their car (710AM) or the ESPN LA app. ESPN LA's hosts will be doing a "normal" broadcast but mentioning that they are live down at training camp, speak to what's going on at the field, how the Rams are looking, and interviewing Legends/players/coaches when available.

Get caught up

