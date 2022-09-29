Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams partner with University of Virginia School of Education and Human Development to launch Positive Youth Development Training Series for Watts Rams coaches and LAPD officers

Sep 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with the University of Virginia (UVA) School of Education and Human Development to launch a 5-month Positive Youth Development (PYD) Training Series for more than 30 Watts Rams coaches and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the Rams' locker room at SoFi Stadium.

IMG_0047

"When we took over the Watts Bears and renamed them the Watts Rams, we always envisioned a program bigger than just youth football," said Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement Molly Higgins. "Today is a continuation of the evolution of the program. We are allowing our Watts Rams coaches to continue to develop professionally and tapping into the expertise of UVA to help them grow as mentors, teachers, and coaches."

The PYD program will act as a valuable guide for Watts Rams coaches, who also serve as LAPD officers, and includes the best approaches and practices for supporting the Watts Rams athletes' growth and development as thriving youth as well as athletes. Throughout the workshop series led by Youth-Nex: The University of Virginia Center to Promote Effective Youth Development, Watts Ram coaches will focus on the principles of positive youth development, identify the strengths and challenges of the Watts Rams athletes, use engagement and behavioral strategies to promote positive youth development and implement strength-based strategies to challenge experiences associated with systemic oppression.

"This is way deeper than just football," said Watts Rams General Manager Marc Maye. "Football is just the hook that brings the kids together. It helps to create the umbrella of fun, that we all have the same synergy for. The wrap around services that we can provide through this program are for the social and emotional wellbeing of the child. Getting the officers to learn what mentorship is and looks like and gives them the tools to be proper mentors. Whether that is meeting the kids where they are academically or figuring out where their struggles and trauma come from, we want to provide those services and resources to them and then have some fun."

This series will include five workshops throughout the 2022-23 season. Following each workshop, participants will leave with actionable ideas and approaches to apply to their interactions with youth, both on and off the field. Additionally, participants will have access to a groundbreaking simulation program to develop their mentoring skills in a virtual environment.

"Youth programming is important for us because it keeps us engaged in the community and provides an opportunity to change the trajectory of a young person's life which is huge for me as a police officer, plus the ripple effect of change is powerful," said LAPD Lt. James Michael Bland. "Without our partners that provide the avenue to do so, this would be difficult to accomplish. This gives us the ability to not only protect Los Angeles but also engage with Los Angeles. It is programs like this that help us gain trust and create relationships in our communities."

Rams General Manager Les Snead serves as a board member on the UVA School of Education and Human Development Foundation Board, a dynamic group of professionals who have committed themselves as fundraisers and ambassadors of the school, promoting EHD's work among their networks. Snead worked with Higgins, Maye, and the University of Virginia to create a program that will enhance LAPD's youth development training.

"We always talk about how our Watts Rams are supported by our entire organization and this is a tangible example of that," said Higgins. "Les saw an opportunity to utilize the thought-leaders at UVA to provide this growth opportunity for our coaches to better equip them to be the best possible role models and mentors for our kids. The coaches have been incredibly receptive and appreciative of the resources and support from Les and UVA."

"Football represents winning," said Maye. "When the young people can come in and win with the officers, coaches and volunteers, outside of football, it makes the winning even more special when they are playing football."

Entering the 2019 season, the Rams formalized their support of the Watts Rams (formerly known as the Watts Bears) and the LAPD's efforts to bridge community and police relations through the game of football. As part of the partnership, the Rams fund all components of the Watts Rams program, including uniforms and equipment. Each year, the Rams provide engagement opportunities with current players, alumni, coaches, scouts, football operations and front office staff to help expand their knowledge and ignite their passions beyond the playing field.

For more information about the Rams' community outreach efforts, visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Strength Based Community Change Executive Director Colleen Mooney is Rams' seventh 'pLAymaker' honoree

Colleen Mooney of Strength Based Community Change has been recognized as the Rams' seventh 'pLAymaker' honoree for her work

news

Rams & Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties raise money to grant wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions

The Los Angeles Rams and Make-A-Wish® Tri-Counties teamed up to host the fifth annual "LA Rams Night for Wishes" charity event and raised $522,000 dollars to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening medical conditions.

news

Rams Cheerleaders and Legend Cam Lynch join Special Olympics' NFL Play 60 Unified Flag Football Tournament and Championship Game to surprise athletes with "Commit to be Fit" kits

To help celebrate the return of football, the Rams partnered with the NFL to support the Special Olympics' NFL Play 60 Unified Flag Football Tournament and Championship Game, hosted in Southern California.

news

Rams Legend Steven Jackson & World Games Flag Football Athletes visit Morningside High School for flag football kit unboxing

In partnership with the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), the Los Angeles Rams hosted a flag football kit unboxing and panel discussion for student-athletes.

news

Rams & NFL partner with Think Watts Foundation to host Community Kickoff Celebration in Watts neighborhood

The Los Angeles Rams and the NFL worked with the team's Inspire Change nonprofit partner, the Think Watts Foundation, to host an event for community members in Watts.

news

Watts Rams participate in Championship Banner Celebration prior to kickoff of Rams-Bills season opener

Members of the Watts Rams joined Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke, Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff, General Manager Les Snead, 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth, and Rams former wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on-field at SoFi Stadium, for the celebration and Super Bowl LVI Champions banner reveal.

news

Rams Legends, cheerleaders & Rampage team up with local veterans for 'Together We Remember 9/11' service event

Rams partner with NFL Salute to Service, NFL Green and CultivaLA to improve the community garden and meeting spaces at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Compton.

news

Rams WR Lance McCutcheon & S Russ Yeast participate in panel discussion for RISE with the Rams event at NFL headquarters

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with the NFL to host the RISE with the Rams participants for a panel discussion and tour of NFL Los Angeles headquarters.

news

Los Angeles Rams host Students Demand Action Summer Leadership Academy at SoFi Stadium

To continue the support of gun violence prevention, the Los Angeles Rams partnered with Students Demand Action, part of Everytown for Gun Safety's grassroots network, to host a discussion about combating gun violence as part of Impact Day, an event to close out the 2022 Los Angeles Summer Leadership Academy.

news

Los Angeles Rams partner with LAPD, LAFD and Carl's Jr. to host a fundraiser for Watts Rams players injured in a firework accident

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Los Angeles Rams partnered with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles Fire Departments (LAFD) to host a fundraiser for Watts Rams player, La'Veyah Mosley, who was injured in a firework accident earlier this year.

news

Rams host annual Kickoff for Charity Brunch

With the final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals approaching, the Los Angeles Rams took a break to host their annual Kickoff for Charity Brunch, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Advertising