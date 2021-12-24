Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 12/24: Greg Gaines questionable for Week 16 at Vikings

Dec 24, 2021 at 02:15 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Greg Gaines (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Minneapolis (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).

For the Vikings, wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is considered questionable after being a limited participant all week. Quarterback Kirk Cousins does not carry an injury designation after showing up on the injury report with a rib injury. Running back Dalvin Cook was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak later told reporters Cook would not be available for Sunday's game.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

Note: The Rams did not practice Wednesday and held a jog-thru Thursday; participation for those days is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Greg Gaines DL Ankle Limited DNP Limited Questionable
A'Shawn Robinson DL Bicep Limited Full Full -
Jamir Jones LB Ankle Limited Full Full -
Darious Williams CB Back - Limited Full -
Andrew Whitworth OL Rest - DNP DNP -

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Mason Cole C Elbow DNP DNP IR -
Kirk Cousins QB Ribs Limited Full Full -
Eric Kendricks LB Back Limited - - -
Adam Thielen WR Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable
CJ Ham FB Hamstring Limited DNP Limited -
Alexander Mattison RB Not Injury Related Limited - - -

