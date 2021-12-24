Injury Report 12/24: Greg Gaines questionable for Week 16 at Vikings

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams defensive lineman Greg Gaines (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Minneapolis (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).
For the Vikings, wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is considered questionable after being a limited participant all week. Quarterback Kirk Cousins does not carry an injury designation after showing up on the injury report with a rib injury. Running back Dalvin Cook was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and Minnesota offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak later told reporters Cook would not be available for Sunday's game.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
Note: The Rams did not practice Wednesday and held a jog-thru Thursday; participation for those days is an estimation.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Greg Gaines
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DL
|Bicep
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Jamir Jones
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Darious Williams
|CB
|Back
|-
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Andrew Whitworth
|OL
|Rest
|-
|DNP
|DNP
|-
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Mason Cole
|C
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|IR
|-
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|Ribs
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Eric Kendricks
|LB
|Back
|Limited
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|CJ Ham
|FB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|DNP
|Limited
|-
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Not Injury Related
|Limited
|-
|-
|-