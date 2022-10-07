Know before you go: Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 5 matchup, presented by American Airlines, on Sunday, October 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and all gates will open at 11:00 a.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive a Vamos Rams Stick Flag, available at all gates while supplies last.

From 11:00 a.m. PT - 12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, there will be early entry specials featuring $5 beer, $3 water and soda, and $5 kettle corn from hawkers in AA Plaza and inside the north entries. Fans should arrive early to enjoy special pricing.

Rams Hall of Famer Issac Bruce will be featured in a live Q & A during the pregame Countdown to Kickoff Show in American Airlines Plaza. The show will run from 12:25 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sunday will feature a variety of Vamos Rams experiences.

Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles will perform at halftime celebrating Mexican folk culture through traditional music and dance.

18 year old Mexican-American singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo will perform the national anthem prior to kickoff.

Exclusive Vamos Rams merchandise will be available in the team store

Mariachi Rams will take the stage at the Countdown to Kickoff Show

IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING SUNDAY'S GAME

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect include:

Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and entries will open at 11:00 a.m. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry. Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and are only available for advance purchases. Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. New pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet. Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information. Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the new Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats. Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted. Food Enhancements: SoFi Stadium partnered with Jon and Vinny to refresh its LA Eats menu to introduce fresh, new menu items based on fan feedback from last season.