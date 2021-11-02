Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams waive WR DeSean Jackson

Nov 02, 2021 at 02:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday announced they have waived wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Rams head coach Sean McVay last week confirmed the team and Jackson had agreed to allow Jackson to seek trade options for himself. Tuesday's 1 p.m. pacific time trade deadline passed without one being made, but being waived will allow Jackson to seek a new opportunity.

"I just want to keep those things in house," McVay said last Friday, when asked why Jackson wanted a trade. "We've kind of talked about it, but I think really what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he's deserving of and the situation and some of the circumstances that surround it."

"It was an experiment that we attempted, didn't work out as well as we wanted it to, as DeSean wanted it to or as Sean wanted it to," Rams general manager Les Snead said Tuesday.

Jackson caught 8 of 15 targets for 221 receiving yards and one touchdown in seven games with L.A. this season.

