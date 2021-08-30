Rams begin initial reductions ahead of 53-man roster deadline by waiving six players

The Rams announced Monday that they have waived six players: Defensive back Brontae Harris, wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel, guard Jeremiah Kolone, guard Jordan Meredith, defensive back Donovan Olumba and defensive back Troy Warner.

Harris, Haydel, Meredith and Warner were undrafted free agent signees by the Rams earlier this offseason, while Kolone and Olumba were signed during training camp.

Following those reductions, the Rams' roster stands at 74 players as of 12:30 p.m. pacific time. All NFL teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday at 1 p.m. pacific time.