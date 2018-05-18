Rams Welcome Back Franchise Greats for Legends Weekend

"He's an aggressive play-caller. Balanced. Demands a lot of his players. Knows their potential, and maximizes it on Sundays," Jackson said. "But he does it in a way that's not — he can put it in layman's terms. He's not speaking over people's heads."

That comes through even with Hall of Famers like Jack Youngblood, who may have been a bit skeptical of McVay when he was hired purely because of the head coach's young age.

"Yeah, he's young. But he's real smart, too," Youngblood said with a laugh. "And we were talking about that the last time we were here. Tom Mack and I looked at each other and went, 'Ooo, what if that happened to us? We were older than the head coach.' But it's a really good thing. And he proved that he's a good head coach."

Super Bowl XXXIV champion defensive back Todd Lyght is currently the DBs coach at Notre Dame, and he said he even picked up some things he'll bring back to South Bend during his time at the facility on Friday.

"Absolutely, I was listening and watching very intently on some of the instructions that they were giving them, especially some of the drill work and some of the footwork drill work that they were doing today," Lyght said. "So, yeah, I'm going to take it back and hopefully during some of the end of the OTAs, when we're back off the recruiting cycle I will be able to come back and watch a couple of practices and further my knowledge and my professional development."

But the former players said the best part of the weekend is getting to be around their teammates.

"We get to tell our exaggerated stories, and we have a lot of them. We may stretch it just a little bit now and then — 'I was better than I really was,' sometimes. But we're a family. Especially us that played for just the Rams," Youngblood said. "It's a lot of fun. And it's great to be able to communicate with your old teammates, find out how the babies are, and how many grandbabies do you have, and who got operated on this year, and what did you operate on — and there's a lot of that going on. But it's a tremendous asset, I think, for not only just the franchise, but for us."