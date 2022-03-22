Rams Women's History Month Staff Showcase: Tatum Texada

Working for an organization that has been at the forefront of progress in the sports industry, Tatum Texada has seen creating access and opportunity be the driving force in everything the Rams do during her time with them.

In the future, she said she would like to continue to see women succeed in the industry.

"It means a lot as a young professional to have so many dynamic and successful women to look up to, and I can't wait to continue to watch that evolve over time," Texada said.

Texada is doing her part to try to be one of those examples herself as the corporate communications intern for the Rams, a position she has held since May 2021.

She said that the best part of her job is the array of people and industries she gets to work with, as well as the new experience and chance to make an impact either within the community or organization each day presents.

Along those lines, her biggest motivation is progress.

"Getting to be a small factor in the overall success of my team is what inspires me," Texada said. "Seeing our ideas come to life and make an impact on our fans and community is amazing."

A lot of her ability to successfully execute her role can be traced back to a 17-year cheerleading career. She grew up cheering competitively at Spirit of Texas and later spent four years as a member of the University of Oklahoma's all-girl cheer team, winning Worlds in 2016 and a collegiate national championship in 2018.

The experience taught her many valuable, transferable skills that she applies to her career today.

"Working in the sports industry requires you to be good under pressure, be a team player, be disciplined and positive, which are all attributes I learned from cheerleading growing up," Texada said. "PLUS I'm a great cheerleader for my organization!"

Appropriately, Texada said Women's History Month is about "celebrating women all around."