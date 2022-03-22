Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Women's History Month Staff Showcase: Tatum Texada

Mar 22, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

As part of the Rams' celebration of Women's History Month this month, the organization wants to inspire Angelenos through stories of female staff impacted by sports and now changing the game.

We continue the series with corporate communications intern Tatum Texada.

16x9_Tatum

Working for an organization that has been at the forefront of progress in the sports industry, Tatum Texada has seen creating access and opportunity be the driving force in everything the Rams do during her time with them.

In the future, she said she would like to continue to see women succeed in the industry.

"It means a lot as a young professional to have so many dynamic and successful women to look up to, and I can't wait to continue to watch that evolve over time," Texada said.

Texada is doing her part to try to be one of those examples herself as the corporate communications intern for the Rams, a position she has held since May 2021.

She said that the best part of her job is the array of people and industries she gets to work with, as well as the new experience and chance to make an impact either within the community or organization each day presents.

Along those lines, her biggest motivation is progress.

"Getting to be a small factor in the overall success of my team is what inspires me," Texada said. "Seeing our ideas come to life and make an impact on our fans and community is amazing."

A lot of her ability to successfully execute her role can be traced back to a 17-year cheerleading career. She grew up cheering competitively at Spirit of Texas and later spent four years as a member of the University of Oklahoma's all-girl cheer team, winning Worlds in 2016 and a collegiate national championship in 2018.

The experience taught her many valuable, transferable skills that she applies to her career today.

"Working in the sports industry requires you to be good under pressure, be a team player, be disciplined and positive, which are all attributes I learned from cheerleading growing up," Texada said. "PLUS I'm a great cheerleader for my organization!"

Appropriately, Texada said Women's History Month is about "celebrating women all around."

"If that's from celebrating women-owned businesses, women in your organization and in your community," Texada said. "This is a wonderful time to recognize our past heroes that inspire change and use their stories as motivation to continue positively impacting our communities."

Related Content

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams OL Andrew Whitworth's retirement announcement

Rams players, Legends & more share their reaction to the Rams OL Andrew Whitworth retiring from the NFL.
news

Rams Women's History Month Staff Showcase: Amanda Soper

In the second of a series for Women's History Month, theRams.com spotlights Ticket Operations Coordinator Amanda Soper. 
news

Returning to roots and "run it back": Recapping the Rams' Super Bowl LVI parade and rally in Los Angeles

The Rams capped off their Super Bowl LVI celebrations with a parade on Wednesday. 
news

Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Ana Hoosier

In the third of a series for Black History Month, theRams.com spotlights Rams Digital Operations Manager Ana Hoosier.
news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory

Rams players, Legends, Dodgers' right fielder Mookie Betts, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray & more share their reaction to the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
news

Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Alex Hill

In the second in a series for Black History Month, theRams.com spotlights Football Operations fellow and liaison Alex Hill. 
news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams NFC Championship win

Rams players, Legends, LeBron James & more celebrities took to social media to share their reaction to the Rams advancing to the 2021 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
news

Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase: Noel Grigsby Jr.

In the first of a series for Black History Month, theRams.com spotlights Rams Community Affairs and Engagement Intern Noel Grigsby Jr. 
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams prepare for Wild Card matchup vs. Cardinals after winning NFC West Division

From Cam Akers mic'd up to preparing for the first playoff game at SoFi Stadium, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
news

Los Angeles Rams host 'Virtual Fan Rally: A Rams Playoff Exclusive presented by Audi' leading up to Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game

Rams to host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, January 17 at 5:15 PM PT at SoFi Stadium.
news

Weekly wrap-up: Rams preparing for Week 18 season finale vs. San Francisco 49ers

From Game Week with OLB Von Miller to Mic'd Up with OL Andrew Whitworth, catch up on the best storylines of the week.
Advertising