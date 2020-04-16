Reggie Scott credits public health guidelines and partnerships for Brian Allen's quick recovery from COVID-19

"We also did a really good job of education on the front end," Scott said. "Can't thank Brian Allen enough for his transparency to just speak up. Athletes, as we know, sometimes they try to fight through things, (but) he was awesome in terms of speaking up, and then also the education that our medical staff has done to the players to know how to speak up and what to look for."

The Rams re-opened their facility this week to essential medical personnel and players with rehab needs. As for how this will impact the team's training moving forward, it remains to be seen, but Scott said he anticipates this will cause the organization to re-evaluate their daily hygiene policies and procedure.