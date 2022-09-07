Resorts World Las Vegas and Los Angeles Rams announce partnership

LOS ANGELES (September 7, 2022)– Resorts World Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Rams announced today a multi-year partnership that makes the Strip's newest integrated resort an official partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

As part of the partnership, Resorts World Las Vegas will have a strong presence at Rams home games at SoFi Stadium. This will include advertising during each Rams home game day on three levels of LED Ribbon boards within the stadium, digital pylon messaging surrounding the exterior of stadium, digital wayfinding signage throughout the concourse and advertising on the in-stadium television system.

The Rams and Resorts World will collaborate to run a sweepstakes in which fans can enter for the chance to win an all-inclusive stay at Resorts World Las Vegas, including show tickets at Resorts World Theatre, a spa treatment at Awana Spa and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Resorts World Las Vegas, which shares our commitment to delivering memorable and unparalleled experiences," says Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jen Prince. "By teaming up, we are able to give our fans and their customers unique opportunities in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas through the season and beyond."