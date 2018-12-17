Returner JoJo Natson on Fumbled Return: "It's just a fluke situation."

"By no means is that the reason why we lost," quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. "We would've loved to have the ball there, but we did have a chance there at the end to win in the same regard and didn't."

Although Natson's botched return deflated the Coliseum's Sunday night crowd and felt like the end of things for McVay's side, there was just enough time on the clock, and the Los Angeles defense had just enough in the tank, to force a speedy three-and-out — highlighted by a big tackle for a loss by safety LaMarcus Joyner.

Goff and his offense were then given one more chance to knot it up at 30, but were unable to find the end zone as the clock hit triple zeros.