Richard Sherman a familiar presence for Jared Goff, Rams receivers

Teams don't test Sherman often, and his top 25 coverage grade of 75.8 for his position from Pro Football Focus further reinforces the risk teams take when targeting him. Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron went back to Sherman's second interception of the season as a recent example.

"You really need to be aware of him," Waldron said. "He had another great interception this past week, where he's visual on the quarterback and he's running the route before the route even declares itself, just because he's got that great sense, that great awareness."

Familiarity is also at the forefront of L.A's offensive players and coaches minds as they continue their preparations.

"I think, like anything else, when you're playing against a great player and a great player that's seen so many route combinations throughout his career and does such an unbelievable job at pattern matching things, you've just got to be aware of him. You've got to be sure of the throws and the receivers have their part in running crisp routes and making sure that they're really threatening him in all levels there."

Whether as a member of the Seahawks or 49ers, Sherman has yet to record an interception through three meetings with the Rams in the Sean McVay era. That being said, Los Angeles isn't looking for that streak to end anytime soon and keenly aware that it could happen on any given play.

Sherman's body of work speaks to that.