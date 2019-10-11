Robert Woods & Micah Kiser Attend Watts Rams Youth Football Games

On Saturday, October 5, Los Angeles Rams players ROBERT WOODS and MICAH KISER attended Watts Rams youth football games to surprise the young student-athletes and show their support for the program.

In Lancaster, Robert Woods made an appearance at the Watts Rams pee wee matchup and provided cleats and a special book to each player.

As Woods walked through the football field to surprise the team, he was reminded of his pee wee days growing up in the Los Angeles area. Excited to provide the youth with a few pregame remarks, Woods huddled the team together after he called out the names of each player to receive their new royal blue and white cleats, which he also signed upon request.

"You guys might want to start taking off your shoes and get ready," said Woods as he approached the youth with boxes of cleats. "We need to follow this up with a win!"

To continue what has become a Watts Rams tradition, Woods brought the team together to participate in the team's "We Ready" chant, led by one of the youth players (view here). Before the team broke their huddle, Woods encouraged them to play fast and dominate on the field.

"Being here is fun," said Woods. "I was able to gift them with cleats, sneak up behind them, see the smiles on their faces and get excited because they didn't know it was happening. It's special to see them take off their cleats, put on the new ones and be able to go out here and play with some fresh Nikes on their feet. I know memories like this will stick with them."

An hour and a half south of Lancaster in Westchester, Micah Kiser attended the Watts Rams junior varsity and junior pee wee matchups, cheering the players on before the start of their playoffs. Following the game, Kiser took photos with the players and encouraged them to stay motivated.

At the conclusion of each game at both locations, UNIFY Financial Credit Union purchased Pizza Hut pizzas and hosted a party for the players, coaches and parents. In addition, UNIFY provided two Watts Rams youth with field suite tickets to the Rams-Bears matchup on November 17 and the Rams-Seahawks contest on December 8.