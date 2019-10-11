Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Robert Woods & Micah Kiser Attend Watts Rams Youth Football Games

Oct 11, 2019 at 11:58 AM
Kaitlyn Amaral

On Saturday, October 5, Los Angeles Rams players ROBERT WOODS and MICAH KISER attended Watts Rams youth football games to surprise the young student-athletes and show their support for the program.

In Lancaster, Robert Woods made an appearance at the Watts Rams pee wee matchup and provided cleats and a special book to each player.

As Woods walked through the football field to surprise the team, he was reminded of his pee wee days growing up in the Los Angeles area. Excited to provide the youth with a few pregame remarks, Woods huddled the team together after he called out the names of each player to receive their new royal blue and white cleats, which he also signed upon request.

"You guys might want to start taking off your shoes and get ready," said Woods as he approached the youth with boxes of cleats. "We need to follow this up with a win!"

To continue what has become a Watts Rams tradition, Woods brought the team together to participate in the team's "We Ready" chant, led by one of the youth players (view here). Before the team broke their huddle, Woods encouraged them to play fast and dominate on the field.

"Being here is fun," said Woods. "I was able to gift them with cleats, sneak up behind them, see the smiles on their faces and get excited because they didn't know it was happening. It's special to see them take off their cleats, put on the new ones and be able to go out here and play with some fresh Nikes on their feet. I know memories like this will stick with them."

An hour and a half south of Lancaster in Westchester, Micah Kiser attended the Watts Rams junior varsity and junior pee wee matchups, cheering the players on before the start of their playoffs. Following the game, Kiser took photos with the players and encouraged them to stay motivated.

At the conclusion of each game at both locations, UNIFY Financial Credit Union purchased Pizza Hut pizzas and hosted a party for the players, coaches and parents. In addition, UNIFY provided two Watts Rams youth with field suite tickets to the Rams-Bears matchup on November 17 and the Rams-Seahawks contest on December 8.

Entering the 2019 season, the Los Angeles Rams formalized their support of the youth football program and the LAPD's efforts to bridge community and police relations through the game of football by renaming the Watts Bears, the Watts Rams. As part of the partnership, the Los Angeles Rams are funding all components of the Watts Rams program, including uniforms and equipment. Throughout the year, the Rams will provide engagement opportunities with current players, alumni, coaches, scouts, and football operations staff, as well as host a career day for the Watts Rams players to expose them to business opportunities within the sports industry as a way to expand their knowledge and ignite their passions beyond the playing field.

Related Content

news

Rams are ready for Monday night's battle in the Bay with the San Francisco 49ers | Week 4 Game Preview

In this Week 4 preview, J.B. Long describes how a Los Angeles Rams win over the San Francisco 49ers would be key to providing some early separation in the division and where the Rams need to execute in order to do so.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 4

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 4 Monday Night Football regular season road game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

news

Injury Report 10/1: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, David Long Jr. and David Edwards out for Monday Night Football at 49ers; Jordan Fuller and Derion Kendrick expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

news

Jalen Ramsey uses leadership, game to ensure secondary maintains high level of play

Regardless of who is healthy or in a new role, Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey wants his leadership and play to lift up the secondary.

Advertising