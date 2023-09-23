Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Saturday notebook: What running back rotation behind Kyren Williams will look like in Week 3 against Bengals; McVay says Stetson Bennett 'doing really well'

Sep 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams' backfield is now Kyren Williams﻿' to lead after Cam Akers was traded to the Vikings on Wednesday. But what will the rotation look like after him?

Head coach Sean McVay indicated that Ronnie Rivers will be the primary backup to Williams.

"He did a good job in some of the opportunities he got last year," McVay said of Rivers, when asked what he trusts about Rivers as the primary backup. "I was really pleased with that. I think just the consistent body of work – whether that be through preseason, in practices, the way he works, his ownership. He and Kyren are similar-type players in terms of their build and their versatility. (Running backs coach) Ron Gould's leadership in that room. But I think it's just continuing to evaluate him and just his overall feel for the game and competitiveness, and I've been pleased with a lot of the things he's done on (special) teams as well."

As for the third running back in the rotation for Week 3 against the Bengals, McVay said Saturday that they're still deciding between veteran Royce Freeman and rookie Zach Evans.

Freeman was elevated from the practice squad in Week 2, but all nine of his snaps in that game against the 49ers came on special teams. Evans has been inactive for each of the Rams' first two games this season.

Stetson Bennett update

McVay said Saturday that he has stayed in touch with quarterback Stetson Bennett (Reserve/NFI) and that Bennett is "doing really well," but didn't want to put a timetable on a potential return for Bennett.

"He's doing really well, which I was really encouraged to be able to hear," McVay said. "I'm not really sure on a timetable with anything. And so, that's been the good thing. Got a chance to hear his voice and he sounds really good, and that was really cool to hear."

