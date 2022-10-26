Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Oct 26, 2022 at 09:59 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. 49ers Week 8 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 30.

MATCHUP

The Rams (3-3) close out the month of October at home once again, hosting the 49ers (3-4) at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, October 30, 2022 is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the playoffs, Sunday's game will mark the 148th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the 49ers leading the series 76-68-3. San Francisco won the last meeting 24-9 on October 3, 2022 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM

Predict the action during the Rams-49ers game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem/play!

Weekly prizes include:

  • 1st place - 2 tickets to a future Rams game
  • 2nd place - Autographed football
  • 3rd place - $150 Gift Card to the Rams Fan Shop
  • 4th place - NFL+ subscription for the 2022 season
  • 5th place - $75 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop

Season-long prizes include:

  • 1st place - Private suite for a Rams preseason game
  • 2nd Place - Pair of season tickets for 2023 season
  • 3rd place - 2 club seats with all-inclusive food and beverage to a future Rams game

WATCH ON TV

  • TV Coverage: FOX
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Color Analyst: Greg Olsen
  • Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

WATCH ON MOBILE

NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

Related Content

news

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser share their love for Rams and Long Beach

In part one of a four-part guide giving the local scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods when you're in town for the game, Rams Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser dish on their connection to the team and what to do when you stay in downtown Long Beach for game day.

news

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams Week 6 regular season game on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Carolina Panthers for a Week 6 matchup, presented by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, on Sunday, October 16 at 1:05 p.m. PT. Here is everything you need to know for the game.

news

Historia del personal de los Rams para el Mes de la Herencia Latina: directora de porristas Keely Fimbres y porristas Eswinn Díaz, Piper Cervantes, José Capetillo y Kira Guzmán

En el cuarto de la serie para el Mes de la Herencia Latina, theRams.com destacamos Directora de porristas Keely Fimbres y porristas Eswinn Díaz, Piper Cervantes, José Capetillo y Kira Guzmán

news

Los Angeles Rams and Disneyland Resort team up to create content & memorable experiences for young fans

The Los Angeles Rams and Disneyland Resort are teaming up for the 2022 season to engage younger fans through exciting in-stadium experiences and engaging content featuring Rams players and Cheerleaders at the Disneyland Resort and more.

news

Rams Latino Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Director, Cheerleaders Keely Fimbres and cheerleaders Eswinn Diaz, Piper Cervantes, Jose Capetillo and Kira Guzman

In the fourth and final installment of a series for Latino Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Director, Cheerleaders Keely Fimbres and cheerleaders Eswinn Diaz, Piper Cervantes, Jose Capetillo and Kira Guzman.

news

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 5 matchup, presented by American Airlines, on Sunday, October 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Here is everything you need to know for the game.

news

Historia del personal de los Rams para el mes de la Herencia Latina: Rodolfo Galván

En honor del Mes de la Herencia Latina, Los Rams de Los Angeles van a celebrar las contribuciones y logros de la comunidad latina a través de historias inspiradoras del staff. Continuamos esa celebración destacando a nuestro productor de estudio, Rodolfo Galván Rivera.

news

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to, and live stream Monday Night Football Week 4

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-49ers Week 4 Monday Night Football game.

news

Historia del personal de los Rams para el Mes de la Herencia Latina: Issac Ortega

En el segundo de la serie para el Mes de la Herencia Latina, theRams.com destacamos al Gerente Senior de Estrategia y Analítica , Issac Ortega.

Advertising