 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Schematic carryover, familiarity with Matthew Stafford biggest Rams selling points for Jonah Jackson

Mar 14, 2024 at 04:44 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – One of the biggest draws to joining the Rams for offensive lineman Jonah Jackson was a quarterback he was familiar with, both near and from afar.

"In Detroit, we called him 'The Wizard,'" Jackson said during his introductory press conference Thursday, referring to Matthew Stafford. "He could figure it all out, and he can make anything happen. I"m excited to be able to protect him, and let him make us look good and make plays happen."

Stafford and Jackson overlapped during Jackson's rookie year in Detroit in 2020. Now, Jackson will be tasked with doing so again, and for the forseeable future, after officially signing his 3-year deal with Los Angeles on Thursday.

Of course, it's not just the familiarity with the Rams' starting quarterback that made L.A. appealing.

Stafford was a selling point, but so too were all of the pieces around him, and "the ability to possibly make it all the way."

"And I definitely wanted to be a part of something like that," Jackson said.

Schematically, core concepts of the Rams' run game were similar to those executed by the Lions' during Jackson's time in Detroit, so the carryover made it a natural fit.

"The gap scheme, and 'duo' in general, is probably our bread and butter in Detroit, and glad it's the bread and butter over here," Jackson said. "So this is not going to be too hard of a transition, and things like that are right up my alley."

When the negotiating period opened Monday, Jackson said he and his wife were sitting at home, and thought the mayhem of free agency was going to be "immediate." Instead, they "kind of sat there for like 45 minutes."

Then his agent called.

"He was like, 'What do you think of Los Angeles?' and I was like, 'Doesn't sound too shabby,'" Jackson said. "We talked about it. It sounded like the right move – good weather, good place to be, good winning culture, great staff. Everything overall was just a plus, so we couldn't deny that."

Jackson acknowledged he had other opportunities to weigh in free agency, but the familiarity – as well as the offer – the Rams presented made it too good to pass up.

"Once I heard the Rams were willing to do what they did and be able to go somewhere and potentially win it all, there was no denying it," he said. "There were some teams, maybe we could have done some more, but I wanted the perfect balance of being able to set my family up for life and be able to win football games."

Related Content

news

5 things to know about Jonah Jackson

The Rams signed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to a 3-year deal. Here are five things fans should know about him.
news

Rams sign TE Colby Parkinson to 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed tight end Colby Parkinson to a 3-year deal.
news

Rams sign OL Jonah Jackson to 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to a 3-year deal.
news

Where Are They Now? Jack Youngblood

Catch up with Rams Legend Jack Youngblood, defensive end for Los Angeles from 1971-1984.
news

Rams sign DB Darious Williams to 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive back Darious Williams to a 3-year deal.
news

Rams tender OLB Michael Hoecht

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered restricted free agent outside linebacker Michael Hoecht.
news

Rams tender OL Alaric Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered restricted free agent offensive lineman Alaric Jackson.
news

"Matthew Stafford: Locked In" will give fans first inside look at Rams QB on and off field

Documentary feature on Rams quarterback to air Thursday, April 18 on Rams' channels and NFL Network. 
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projections for Rams heading into free agency and the new league year

Rounding up experts' latest Rams draft projections with free agency and the new league year approaching. 
news

Rams 2024 Free Agency Primer: Three things to watch for

The NFL's negotiating period is underway, and free agency officially begins at 1 p.m. pacific time on March 13.
news

Where are they now? Former Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah

Happy Birthday to Rams Legend Dennis Harrah!! After spending 13 seasons in Horns and being selected to 6 Pro Bowls, read about how the relationships he made and maintained with his teammates had the longest lasting effect on his career and his life.
Advertising