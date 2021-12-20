Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Injury Report 12/20: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

Dec 20, 2021 at 02:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

None of the Rams players listed on the final injury report carry injury designations for Tuesday's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (4 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

That's also the case for the Seahawks.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Saturday Sunday Monday Game Status
Brian Allen OL Knee Full Full Full -
Aaron Donald DL Knee Limited Full Full -
Greg Gaines DL Hand Full Full Full -

The Rams held a walkthrough Monday (12/20), participation for that day is an estimation.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Saturday Sunday Monday Game Status
Gabe Jackson G Knee Full Limited Full -
DK Metcalf WR Foot/Back Full Limited Full -
Dee Eskridge WR Foot Full - - -
Quandre Diggs S Knee Limited Limited Full -
Freddie Swain WR Ankle/Personal Full Full Full -
Al Woods DT Rest Full Full Full -
Carlos Dunlap II LB Quadricep Full Full Full -
Ryan Neal SS Oblique Full Full Full -
Kyle Fuller C/G Calf Full Full Full -
Duane Brown T Rest - DNP - -

The Seahawks did not practice on Saturday (12/18), and held a walkthrough Monday (12/20), participation for those days is an estimation.

