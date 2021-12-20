Injury Report 12/20: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

None of the Rams players listed on the final injury report carry injury designations for Tuesday's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (4 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
That's also the case for the Seahawks.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Game Status
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Aaron Donald
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Greg Gaines
|DL
|Hand
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
The Rams held a walkthrough Monday (12/20), participation for that day is an estimation.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Game Status
|Gabe Jackson
|G
|Knee
|Full
|Limited
|Full
|-
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|Foot/Back
|Full
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Dee Eskridge
|WR
|Foot
|Full
|-
|-
|-
|Quandre Diggs
|S
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|Ankle/Personal
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Al Woods
|DT
|Rest
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Carlos Dunlap II
|LB
|Quadricep
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Ryan Neal
|SS
|Oblique
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Kyle Fuller
|C/G
|Calf
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Duane Brown
|T
|Rest
|-
|DNP
|-
|-
The Seahawks did not practice on Saturday (12/18), and held a walkthrough Monday (12/20), participation for those days is an estimation.