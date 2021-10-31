Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Sean McVay becomes second-fastest Rams head coach to reach 50 career regular season wins

Oct 31, 2021 at 01:02 PM
HOUSTON – With the Rams' 38-22 victory over the Texans on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay earned his 50th regular season win, becoming the second-fastest coach in franchise history to reach the mark.

McVay achieved the feat in his 72nd regular season game, moving 50-22 in the regular season since becoming the Rams' head coach. Former Rams head coach Chuck Knox was the fastest, doing so in 65 games.

McVay and the Rams are 7-1 this season and will look to keep their momentum going next week at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.

FASTEST TO 50 REGULAR SEASON WINS, RAMS HISTORY

  1. Chuck Knox – 65 games
  2. Sean McVay – 72 games
  3. Mike Martz – 79 games
  4. John Robinson – 83 games

