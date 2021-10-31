Sean McVay becomes second-fastest Rams head coach to reach 50 career regular season wins

HOUSTON – With the Rams' 38-22 victory over the Texans on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay earned his 50th regular season win, becoming the second-fastest coach in franchise history to reach the mark.
McVay achieved the feat in his 72nd regular season game, moving 50-22 in the regular season since becoming the Rams' head coach. Former Rams head coach Chuck Knox was the fastest, doing so in 65 games.
McVay and the Rams are 7-1 this season and will look to keep their momentum going next week at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football.
FASTEST TO 50 REGULAR SEASON WINS, RAMS HISTORY
- Chuck Knox – 65 games
- Sean McVay – 72 games
- Mike Martz – 79 games
- John Robinson – 83 games