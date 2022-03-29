Sean McVay confirms Rams' interest in free agent LB Bobby Wagner

Last week, Rams general manager Les Snead said the team always remains agile during free agency. If an opportunity presents itself, they analyze it and determine if it's worth going for.

They've decided that's the case with free agent and former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, whom head coach Sean McVay confirmed the team's interest in at the NFL Annual Meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time First Team All-Pro selection, Wagner is regarded as one of the best remaining free agents available, coming in at No. 5 according to NFL.com and No. 1 according to Pro Football Focus. He registered 1,383 total tackles, 11 interceptions, 60 pass breakups and 23.5 sacks in 151 games across 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

McVay also confirmed Wagner visited the team last week.

"He's a guy that obviously (we're) very familiar with, playing him a couple times a year and three times in 2020," McVay told reporters during his press conference Tuesday morning. "And just as impressive as I thought when you get a chance to spend some elongated periods of time together."

Wagner also reportedly visited the Ravens on March 25. McVay said he knows Wagner is still going through the free agency process, but the Rams are "definitely interested" in adding him to the team.