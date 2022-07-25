From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Nick Scott and Cooper Kupp react to Day 2 of Training Camp 2022

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive back Jalen Ramsey, safety Nick Scott and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held press conferences with local media following Day 2 of training camp, discussing Derion Kendrick and the other rookie defensive backs, playing alongside Allen Robinson II and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"AD is a tough matchup for anybody, but you're not going to get a tougher look." – McVay
- Rookie guard Logan Bruss' involvement today included matching up against defensive lineman Aaron Donald during team drills.
- "Logan's a quick study, but there's no way that you can replicate going against Aaron Donald," McVay said.
"It's kind of the only way I can enjoy it, because I want to be out there, honestly." – Ramsey
- Since the scope of his participation is limited due to an offseason shoulder procedure, Ramsey functioned as an extension of the coaching staff during 11-on-11 team drills in Monday's practice.
- While it's difficult to do right now, Ramsey wants to be the "best version of myself" this year for himself and his teammates, so he'll do what the doctors tell him to do.
"I would just say the biggest honor, first and foremost, for me is just having a role on this team." – Scott
- Poised to potentially take on a bigger role this season, Scott indicated that having a role to begin within is a big deal for him.
- "However, this team looks on Thursday night, it'll be a huge testament to those guys that fought hard, earned roles and are owning their role for the team," Scott said.
"We threw everything at him, I mean, everyone, we installed very quickly, and his ability to kind of pick this stuff up and go with it says a lot about him." – Kupp
- What stands out about Robinson to Kupp is how Robinson has been able to process the volume of information he's received.
- "For him to be doing what he's doing out here this early, it's a pretty special thing," Kupp said.