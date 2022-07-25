Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Nick Scott and Cooper Kupp react to Day 2 of Training Camp 2022

Jul 25, 2022 at 04:47 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive back Jalen Ramsey, safety Nick Scott and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held press conferences with local media following Day 2 of training camp, discussing Derion Kendrick and the other rookie defensive backs, playing alongside Allen Robinson II and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"AD is a tough matchup for anybody, but you're not going to get a tougher look." – McVay

  • Rookie guard Logan Bruss' involvement today included matching up against defensive lineman Aaron Donald during team drills.
  • "Logan's a quick study, but there's no way that you can replicate going against Aaron Donald," McVay said.

"It's kind of the only way I can enjoy it, because I want to be out there, honestly." – Ramsey

  • Since the scope of his participation is limited due to an offseason shoulder procedure, Ramsey functioned as an extension of the coaching staff during 11-on-11 team drills in Monday's practice.
  • While it's difficult to do right now, Ramsey wants to be the "best version of myself" this year for himself and his teammates, so he'll do what the doctors tell him to do.

"I would just say the biggest honor, first and foremost, for me is just having a role on this team." – Scott

  • Poised to potentially take on a bigger role this season, Scott indicated that having a role to begin within is a big deal for him.
  • "However, this team looks on Thursday night, it'll be a huge testament to those guys that fought hard, earned roles and are owning their role for the team," Scott said.

"We threw everything at him, I mean, everyone, we installed very quickly, and his ability to kind of pick this stuff up and go with it says a lot about him." – Kupp

  • What stands out about Robinson to Kupp is how Robinson has been able to process the volume of information he's received.
  • "For him to be doing what he's doing out here this early, it's a pretty special thing," Kupp said.

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey turns to being extension of coaching staff while role in training camp practices remains limited

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey is embracing his role as an extra coach during training camp practices while taking cautious approach

news

Matthew Stafford on board with Rams taking smart approach to his throwing workload during training camp

Though it's likely different from what he's used to, quarterback Matthew Stafford is going with the process the Rams have mapped out for his workload during training camp.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford talk start of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences following Day 1 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Sean McVay explains why Jalen Ramsey wasn't put on PUP list

After initially expecting to place defensive back Jalen Ramsey on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rams head coach Sean McVay explains why the team was able to avoid doing so.

Advertising